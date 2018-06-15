More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
VIDEO: Diego Costa’s stunning solo goal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
Diego Costa you bad, bad man.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The Spanish striker collected a long ball from Sergio Busquets and pushed past Pepe, then turned Jose Fonte inside out before slamming in a low finish to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal for Portugal.

Vintage Costa.

Watch the video below to see Costa in full flow.

VIDEO: De Gea makes huge mistake to let Ronaldo score

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
This is a collectors item: a horrendous mistake from David De Gea.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper made a huge error right before half time to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to score his and Portugal’s second goal of the game as they led Spain 2-1 at the break.

Click play on the video below to see DDG with a horrible moment.

VIDEO: Ronaldo scores early against Spain

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
It took four minutes for Cristiano Ronaldo to score at the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news

The Real Madrid and Portugal star raced in on goal and his Real teammate, Spain’s right back Nacho, clipped him and gave away a pretty blatant penalty kick.

Ronaldo, 33, duly smashed home the spot kick to make it 1-0 and get reigning European champs Portugal off to the perfect start in Russia.

Watch the video below to see Ronaldo open up his World Cup account as Spain’s nightmare few days continues.

WATCH: 2018 World Cup – Day 2

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Get planning for Day 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news

We are in for a busy day of action after the opening match on Thursday which saw hosts Russia hammer Saudi Arabia.

Group A’s second game takes place as Egypt and Uruguay collide with both nations the favorites to advance to the Round of 16.

And Group B play also kicks off with perhaps the game of the whole group stage, with Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain clashing in Sochi. Morocco and Iran meet in Saint Petersburg elsewhere in Group B.

Below is Friday’s schedule in full.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, June 15

Group A
Egypt v Uruguay: Ekaterinburg, 8 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group B
Morocco v Iran: Saint Petersburg, 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Portugal v Spain: Sochi, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Real Madrid sign Brazilian teenage sensation Rodrygo

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
Real Madrid have won three-straight European cups but they aren’t resting on their laurels.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The Spanish giants have signed Brazilian teenage sensation Rodrygo, with the 17-year-old to join them next summer from Santos.

It has been reported that Real will pay $52 million for the Brazil U-20 international.

Rodrygo is dubbed as a star of the future for Brazil and he recently scored a nine-minute hat trick in Brazil’s top-flight for the same club which produced Pele and Neymar in the past.

It’s safe to say Real think the Santos star will follow in his footsteps.

In a brief statement on their website, Real had the following to say about signing Rodrygo.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Santos Futebol Clube have agreed that Rodrygo Goes will play his football at Real Madrid when he reaches the legal age requirement. Although the player would be able to play for our club as of January 2019, the agreement in place sets out that he will join the squad in July of that year.”

The battle for the best talent across the globe continues for the likes of Real, Barcelona and elite clubs across Europe and Rodrygo certainly falls into that category.

This signing follows on from Real forking out $53 million for 16-year-old Brazilian star Vinicius Junior from Flamengo last year, plus Norwegian sensation Martin Odegaard as there is an obvious policy to stockpile top young talent whenever they can.