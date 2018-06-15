More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
WATCH: 2018 World Cup – Day 2

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 15, 2018, 5:30 AM EDT
Get planning for Day 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news

We are in for a busy day of action after the opening match on Thursday which saw hosts Russia hammer Saudi Arabia.

Group A’s second game takes place as Egypt and Uruguay collide with both nations the favorites to advance to the Round of 16.

And Group B play also kicks off with perhaps the game of the whole group stage, with Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain clashing in Sochi. Morocco and Iran meet in Saint Petersburg elsewhere in Group B.

Below is Friday’s schedule in full.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, June 15

Group A
Egypt v Uruguay: Ekaterinburg, 8 a.m. ET

Group B
Morocco v Iran: Saint Petersburg, 11 a.m. ET
Portugal v Spain: Sochi, 2 p.m. ET

San Jose signs Miazga’s running mate Kashia to fix defense

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
Led by Valeri “Vako” Qazaishvili, San Jose’s attack has been halfway decent this MLS season.

The Quakes are hoping his Vako’s national team captain can help fix what ails the other end of the pitch.

[ MORE: Lopetegui speaks at Real unveiling ]

San Jose has used Targeted Allocation Money to sign Georgia national team and Vitesse captain Guram Kashia, who turns 31 on July 4.

Kashia was the second-best ranked center back in the attack-heavy Eredivisie this season according to WhoScored, combining with American CB Matt Miazga to steady the fifth-stingiest back line in the Netherlands.

The Georgian captain has been capped 65 times with two goals, playing every minute of the nation’s unsuccessful World Cup qualifying bid.

Kashia said goodbye on the Vitesse site:

“I have had very special years at the club. For me, Vitesse and Arnhem really feel like home. I love the club, the environment and the people. … It has been a difficult decision to say goodbye. Together with my family I have discussed that now perhaps the last chance is to go on an adventure. Vitesse is and stays in my heart.”

Brazil experiments with a new ‘magic quartet’ at World Cup

Associated PressJun 14, 2018, 8:39 PM EDT
SOCHI, Russia (AP) Brazil will be experimenting with a new version of the “magic quartet” in Russia.

More than a decade after the five-time world champions arrived for the World Cup in Germany with its prolific foursome of Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo and Adriano, Brazil is set to use a “Fab Four” of Neymar, Willian, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus to try to win its first title since 2002.

[ MORE: Putin interrupts Russian press conference ]

It will be the first time Brazil brings a prominent attacking foursome like the one that attracted all the headlines 12 years ago.

Brazil coach Tite still hasn’t announced his starting lineup for the opener against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday, but all signs show that he will stick to the quartet that helped the team ease past Austria in its final warm-up match last week.

It was the first time the four players started together under Tite, and the lineup earned nothing but praise after the convincing 3-0 win.

“This formation is a very strong one,” Tite said. “It gives us a lot of creativity and aggressiveness.”

Tite had said the performance against Austria would likely determine whether he would keep the foursome for the World Cup opener. Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho each scored for Brazil in Vienna.

Tite used the Fab Four formation in parts of the team’s practice session on Tuesday.

The quartet is considered Brazil’s ideal lineup but it hadn’t played much together until now for various reasons, including Neymar’s absence since February because of a foot injury. The game against Austria marked his first start since recovering from the injury. He had come off the bench in the second half of the team’s 2-0 win over Croatia in Liverpool.

The foursome had been together only three other times, and not for many minutes. Douglas Costa had played in Neymar’s position most of the time, and Renato Augusto had been Tite’s preferred option to compose the midfield instead of Willian.

The coach tested the quartet formation in the friendly against Russia in March, but with Costa up front instead of the injured Neymar. Brazil won that match, also 3-0.

The concept of the Brazilian magic quartet first gained prominence at the 2005 Confederations Cup, which Brazil won. It clinched the title with a 4-1 win over Argentina in the final, when Adriano scored twice and Kaka and Ronaldinho added a goal each. Then-coach Carlos Alberto Parreira used Robinho in the attack instead of Ronaldo, who didn’t play because of personal reasons.

Ronaldo was fully available by the time the World Cup arrived, and Brazil was heavily favored to win the title in Germany with the quartet back together. But after cruising past the group stage and easily eliminating Ghana in the round of 16, Brazil’s much-hyped foursome lost to France 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Mexican national team defender off to Celta Vigo

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT
Mexican national team defender Nestor Araujo is the latest member of El Tri to join a La Liga outfit.

Araujo, 26, is off to Celta Vigo on a five-year deal after a half-decade at Santos Laguna in Liga MX.

[ MORE: Putin interrupts Russian press conference ]

Left off the Juan Carlos Osorio’s World Cup roster, Araujo joins Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), and Oswaldo Alanis (Getafe) in Spain.

Araujo has 27 caps for Mexico with three goals, but oddly enough none of those caps have come against the United States.

Transfer gossip: Gotze, Boateng, Miazga linked with moves

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
As Antoine Griezmann commits to staying at Atletico Madrid, other players may be looking to find news homes.

[ MORE: Lopetegui speaks at Real unveiling ]

A couple of German World Cup winners are being linked with moves away from their respective Bundesliga giants.

Mario Gotze was left off the German squad for this summer’s tournament, and is said to be looking at clubs other than Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze, 26, is being linked with desire to play Premier League football, with Metro saying Arsenal, West Ham, and Everton are interested in his services.

Liverpool will naturally be mentioned as well, given his former manager Jurgen Klopp‘s status at Anfield, though Gotze scored just twice with four assists in 23 appearances last season.

Twenty-nine year old German center back Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern Munich, and Manchester United would be interesting in buying the former Man City man.

Boateng, 29, could leave Bayern if an “important” offer arrives and the player is interested in the location, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells Bild.

The center back is a serial winner in Germany but recently sounded a bit bored by the tasks of winning German hardware. From Manchester Evening News:

“I’ve experienced everything at FC Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions,” he previously told Socrates magazine.

“What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?

MSG’s Kristian Dyer says Matt Miazga is a wanted man in Europe. The USMNT center back, now 22, is Chelsea property but has spent the last two seasons on loan to Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands outfit would like him back, but Dyer said other Premier League clubs have interest as do sides in the Bundesliga (video link). Would it be a full-time move, or a third loan? It’s hard to say with Chelsea, who also may have a new boss in town to assess what the depth looks like at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere…

  • A former Juventus director says Manchester United is set to miss out on Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who will move to Turin and join The Old Lady (Manchester Evening News).
  • Le10 Sport claims that Arsenal’s Unai Emery has lodged a $23 million bid for David Luiz of cross-London rival Chelsea.