Emery hands new Arsenal deal to Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka will start his third season at the Emirates Stadium with a brand new contract for new boss Unai Emery.

The Swiss midfield disruptor and playmaker, 25, is extending his stay at Arsenal with a new “long-term” deal, the club announced late Friday.

Xhaka played in every match for the Gunners last season. His seven assists were third on Arsenal and his 10 yellow cards paced the North London outfit.

Only 13 players in the Premier League registered more assists, and Southampton’s Oriol Romeu was the only player to be shown more yellows.

New Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner is Xhaka’s captain for Switzerland, and lauds the midfielder in an interview on the Gunners’ official page:

“I’ve known Granit now for more than six or seven years, so he’s just an amazing player,” Lichtsteiner told Arsenal Player.

“He’s very good and he’s still young. It’s not easy for him to be the direct leader at 23 or 24 years old, so I hope I can help him to become bigger and bigger. He had a very good season and I hope next year he will do even better.Off the pitch he is just a great person, a great character, very calm, he knows when he can joke and he knows when to concentrate. A top professional player on the pitch, great passing and just a great player.”

Like the deal, Arsenal fans? Xhaka seems a lightning rod amongst Arsenal supporters, but it’s hard to debate his impact on games (especially when in form).

