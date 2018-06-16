Halldorsson thrilled to stop Messi PK: “I did some homework”

Hannes Halldorsson was already an Icelandic hero, but he’s on the path to legend status following another star turn on Saturday.
Iceland’s goalkeeper was credited with six saves, one a penalty kick denial on Lionel Messi, as the Strákarnir okkar picked up a point in their first ever World Cup match.
[ RECAP: Argentina 1-1 Iceland ]
Here’s how the Randers goalkeeper described the penalty, and the day. From the BBC:
“For me as a goalkeeper to play for Iceland and face the best player in the world at a penalty is a big moment and a dream come true to save it, especially as it helped us get a big point which I hope is going to prove important to us. It is our goal to qualify.
“I did some homework. This was a situation which I knew could come up. I looked at a lot of penalties from Messi and had a good feeling that he would go this way today.”
“Dream come true” is an often overused phrase, but think about it: How many goalkeepers have actually dreamed of staring down Messi at the penalty spot? Probably tens of thousands.
- Argentina goal: Aguero (19′)
- Iceland goal: Finnbogason (23′)
- Next: Argentina-Croatia, Iceland-Nigeria
Hannes Halldorsson made six saves including a Lionel Messi penalty as Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Moscow on Saturday in both sides’ World Cup openers.
Messi won a free kick in the fifth of five minutes of stoppage time, and his bid to join rival Cristiano Ronaldo as a last-minute hero went into the wall.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Tagliafico nodded Messi’s ninth minute free kick wide of the goal, the second time Argentina tempted the goal in the first 10.
Iceland had its early moment, too, thanks to poor passing from Argentina in its final third. Birkir Bjarnason pushed wide his near post effort.
Messi just missed a chance before Aguero opened the scoring, creating space on his left and ripping a shot into the goal.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
Messi tore into a 21st minute shot that didn’t turn enough to find the inside of the near post.
Yet it was Iceland who’d score next, with Finnbogason poking a rebound between Nicolas Otamendi’s legs to make it 1-1.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Messi had two more chances as the match stretched into its final 10 minutes.
Halldórsson then made his sixth save with an outstanding reaction stop on Aguero.
Jack Wilshere will not sign a new contract at Arsenal, according to the multiple reports, but will he leave London?
Crystal Palace and West Ham United are among the sides being linked with the midfielder, who apparently would not be a big part of Unai Emery’s plans, and Everton, Wolves, Sampdoria, and Juventus are also being mentioned as options for the 26-year-old.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Wilshere has struggled with injuries during his career but has often been magnificent when healthy.
The 34-times capped Englishman has made 67 appearances between Bournemouth and Arsenal over the past two seasons, his most in consecutive campaigns.
Sergio Aguero and Alfred Finnbogason have traded early goals as Argentina and Iceland kick off their 2018 World Cups.
Aguero has 37 international goals, but his first World Cup goal came in his ninth appearance at the world’s biggest tournament.
[ MORE: Argentina-Iceland LIVE ]
Nicolas Tagliafico nodded Lionel Messi’s ninth minute free kick wide of the goal, the second time Argentina tempted the goal in the first 10.
Iceland had its early moment, too, thanks to poor passing from Argentina in its final third. Birkir Bjarnason pushed wide his near post effort.
Messi just missed a chance before Aguero opened the scoring, creating space on his left and ripping a shot into the goal.
Yet it was Iceland who’d score next, with Finnbogason poking a rebound between Nicolas Otamendi’s legs to make it 1-1.
Here’s Aguero’s pretty turn and hit.
Major League Soccer is taking a bit of a break from its season for the World Cup in Russia, but the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rolls on for some of its teams.
[ MORE: France 2-1 Australia ]
The Round of 16 will be staged over the next week, with Portland becoming the first team to clinch a quarterfinal berth.
The Timbers got a slick team goal, complete with back heel pass, as Sebastian Blanco supplied the finishing touch in Friday’s 1-0 win over the LA Galaxy.
Portland remains alive for its first USOC final with the win, while LA will not lay claim to a third title.
Still to come
Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday
Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — Saturday
Houston vs. Minnesota United — Monday
DC United vs. Orlando City — Wednesday
Louisville City vs. Nashville SC — Wednesday
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — Wednesday
LAFC vs. Sacramento Republic — Wednesday