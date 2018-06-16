Halldorsson thrilled to stop Messi PK: “I did some homework”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hannes Halldorsson was already an Icelandic hero, but he’s on the path to legend status following another star turn on Saturday.

Iceland’s goalkeeper was credited with six saves, one a penalty kick denial on Lionel Messi, as the Strákarnir okkar picked up a point in their first ever World Cup match.

[ RECAP: Argentina 1-1 Iceland ]

Here’s how the Randers goalkeeper described the penalty, and the day. From the BBC:

“For me as a goalkeeper to play for Iceland and face the best player in the world at a penalty is a big moment and a dream come true to save it, especially as it helped us get a big point which I hope is going to prove important to us. It is our goal to qualify. “I did some homework. This was a situation which I knew could come up. I looked at a lot of penalties from Messi and had a good feeling that he would go this way today.”

“Dream come true” is an often overused phrase, but think about it: How many goalkeepers have actually dreamed of staring down Messi at the penalty spot? Probably tens of thousands.

