Report: Wilshere to leave Arsenal with many suitors

Jack Wilshere will not sign a new contract at Arsenal, according to the multiple reports, but will he leave London?

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are among the sides being linked with the midfielder, who apparently would not be a big part of Unai Emery’s plans, and Everton, Wolves, Sampdoria, and Juventus are also being mentioned as options for the 26-year-old.

Wilshere has struggled with injuries during his career but has often been magnificent when healthy.

The 34-times capped Englishman has made 67 appearances between Bournemouth and Arsenal over the past two seasons, his most in consecutive campaigns.

