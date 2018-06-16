More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mandzukic dominates as Croatia top Nigeria, lead Group D

By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Croatia sit atop what has widely been dubbed the 2018 World Cup’s “group of death,” thanks to a 2-0 victory over Nigeria in the two sides’ Group D opener in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Saturday.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Mario Mandzukic was an 86-minute-long Nigerian nightmare, causing an own goal in the first half and winning a penalty kick for Vatreni (the Blazers) in the second.

With both sides tabbed as dark horse candidates to make a deep run this summer, only Croatia lived up to the hype and looked genuine knockout-round hopefuls. Nigeria were defensively disciplined as throughout their qualifying campaign, but Croatia frustrated the Super Eagles and offered little time or space to threaten on the counter-attack, while Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic dictated every action for Croatia.

The game’s first chance fell to Ivan Perisic, who fired just over the crossbar from 20 yards out in the 14th minute. Ante Rebic found the Inter Milan man with a simple lay-off into a bit of space just outside the box, but his powerful strike sailed just high and failed to test 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Mandzukic’s fingerprints were all over the sequence of events that resulted in the game’s opening goal. It was his chested lay-off that found Ante Rebic for a deflected strike from distance, and the ensuing corner kick. Modric sent the ball into the box, Mandzukic only managed to redirect it further across the face of goal for Oghenekaro Etebo to knock it into his own goal.

Following a lethargic and cagey first 25 minutes following halftime, Croatia made it 2-0 through Modric in the 71st minute, converting from the penalty spot after Mandzukic was wrestled to the ground on a corner kick. Modric went left, Uzoho went (to his own) left, and the lead was doubled.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Up next for Croatia is a clash with group favorites Argentina on Thursday, followed by Nigeria versus Iceland on Friday.

Neymar (still) not 100 percent, Brazil boss Tite says

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 16, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) — Neymar is still the key to Brazil’s attack, even if he hasn’t fully recovered from a right foot injury.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The five-time champions play their opening World Cup match on Sunday against Switzerland, and Neymar is expected to take his position at the front.

“Neymar is not yet 100 percent,” Brazil coach Tite said Saturday. “But physically, he is very privileged. His sprints, his speed are very impressive. He’s not 100 percent yet … but he’s good enough to play well.”

Neymar appeared relaxed in training at the empty 45,000-seat Rostov Arena, his bleached hair held back with a band.

Tite said midfielder Fred, newly signed by Manchester United, is still recovering from an ankle injury and is the team’s only doubt.

[ MORE: Messi misses PK; Argentina, Iceland draw | France top Australia ]

Six months after his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar fractured his right foot in February in a match against Marseille. Many in Brazil have been obsessively focused on his recovery, fretting over the national team’s promise to overcome its humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 semifinals.

Since Tite took over, Brazil has lost only once in 21 matches and was the first of 31 teams to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. After Switzerland, the Brazilians will take on Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.

“I’m happy with the way we’ve played,” Tite said. “What we have to do is replicate it at the World Cup.”

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Despite Brazil’s optimism, the team is wary of Sunday’s opponents.

“They have two lines of defense and they do it very well. They also have speed in attack,” assistant coach Cleber Xavier said. “We’ve analyzed our opponents in great depth, and I think Switzerland is the strongest team we are going to face at the moment. Of course, that’s with the exception of Germany, which plays in a different league.”

Schmeichel, Poulsen at center of Denmark 1-0 Peru

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Denmark goal: Poulsen (59′)
  • Peru misses penalty
  • Next: Denmark-Australia, Peru-France

Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scored a second half goal and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made several critical saves as Denmark smashed and grabbed a 1-0 World Cup win in Saransk on Saturday.

Peru found seemingly every manner of way to miss the goal in a dominant performance.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Both teams played with an adrenalized tempo in the first 10 minutes, with Yoshimar Yotun whipping a shot to Kasper Schmeichel in the eighth.

Peru was all over Denmark as the match moved on, with Schmeichel very active against Los Incos.

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer made a terrific block on Andre Carrillo in the 29th minute to keep it scoreless.

Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made a terrific stop on Jens Stryger Larsen after Christian Eriksen‘s free kick was blocked by the wall.

The CONMEBOL side was given a penalty kick upon Video Assistant Referee review after Christian Cueva saw his ankle caught by Yussuf Poulsen.

But Cueva made a stuttering, disjointed run-up before blazing his effort over the bar.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Peru bungled chance to take a 57th lead when Cueva cut a rug through the 18 and laid off for Carrillo, whose shot wasn’t good enough to trouble the net.

They’d regret the miss, as RB Leipzig striker Poulsen raced down the left wing and into the box to carve a shot around Gallese.

Peru nearly equalized off the restart, but Schmeichel made an outstanding save. And Jefferson Farfan couldn’t get on the end of a terrific free kick headed back across the Denmark defense in the 69th.

Poulsen was a defensive hero two minutes later, nodding a cross out of play with Paolo Guerrero lurking at the back post. And Schmeichel stopped Luis Advincula a minute after that.

Guerrero nearly spun a backheel effort inside the far post in the 79th. Peru deserved an equalizer, but would it find one. Schmeichel denied Farfan again in the 84th.

A mostly quiet Eriksen was stymied by Gallese soon after the Schmeichel stop. We say mostly…

Sampaoli: Iceland tactics make it difficult to evaluate Messi’s game

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli stood by his superstar after Lionel Messi missed a penalty in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Iceland at the World Cup.

[ RECAP: Argentina 1-1 Iceland ]

“To evaluate and characterise Lionel Messi’s work is difficult because it was an uncomfortable match for him,” Sampaoli said. “Iceland played very defensively, blocking all spaces but we did everything we could to win. Leo is very committed to Argentina.”

Messi’s international game is constantly under a microscope in his home nation, which has seen him lead the club to two Copa America Finals and the 2014 World Cup Final.

The missed penalty is going to be etched in many minds, but the Argentine wizard got off and set up numerous chances including the ball sent to Sergio Aguero that earned the penalty kick. He was also marked by two, three, and four players whenever Argentina found him with the ball.

[ MORE: Halldorsson on stopping Messi PK ]

Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson made no apologies for his side’s defense-first mentality.

“We are bluntly honest about our ability. We know how we can win football matches. It is just a fact that Argentina have superior individuals with superior skills and if we go one-on-one with them you don’t need to ask who will win the game. We have to play in a special way and we have a clear identity.”

They did just that.

Halldorsson thrilled to stop Messi PK: “I did some homework”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 16, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hannes Halldorsson was already an Icelandic hero, but he’s on the path to legend status following another star turn on Saturday.

Iceland’s goalkeeper was credited with six saves, one a penalty kick denial on Lionel Messi, as the Strákarnir okkar picked up a point in their first ever World Cup match.

[ RECAP: Argentina 1-1 Iceland ]

Here’s how the Randers goalkeeper described the penalty, and the day. From the BBC:

“For me as a goalkeeper to play for Iceland and face the best player in the world at a penalty is a big moment and a dream come true to save it, especially as it helped us get a big point which I hope is going to prove important to us. It is our goal to qualify.

“I did some homework. This was a situation which I knew could come up. I looked at a lot of penalties from Messi and had a good feeling that he would go this way today.”

“Dream come true” is an often overused phrase, but think about it: How many goalkeepers have actually dreamed of staring down Messi at the penalty spot? Probably tens of thousands.