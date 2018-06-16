Mexico spot, hope to exploit weakness in Germany’s defense

The Colombian said Saturday that Germany’s four-man backline leaves itself open to being hit on the counterattack because it plays too high up the field.
“Any team that tries to play with a back four at the halfway line is exposed with 35 meters in behind them and they are not an exception,” he said a day before his team takes on Germany in Group F at Luzhniki Stadium.
Still, that doesn’t mean Mexico will sit deep and try to play on the counter, Osorio added.
“I believe 100 percent in our players and I think that with our midfielders we can fight for ball possession,” he said. “We will not change the way we play. We have our style in the Mexican national team, and we’re going to match up their game.”
Mexico can go “head to head” with Germany in the middle of the park, Osorio said. He singled out Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira as particular threats in the Germany lineup, given their ability to distribute the ball.
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa called on his defenders and midfielders to break up Germany’s rhythm.
“We have to stop their flow. We can’t let them move forward toward the goal,” he said. “They’re also very good at set pieces.”
One area where Mexico needs to improve is scoring goals after netting just once in its last four friendlies — and that was against Scotland, which hasn’t qualified for the World Cup in the last 20 years.
In response to criticism that Mexico doesn’t score enough, Osorio pointed to his team’s 3-0 friendly defeat of Iceland in March, and Argentina’s 1-1 draw with the same opposition Saturday.
“I really believe that we have enough talent to be able to score against Germany and that’s what we hope for tomorrow,” he said. “We scored three goals against Iceland, and Argentina only scored one.”
Like this:
LikeLoading...
WATCH: World Cup, Day 4 — Brazil, Germany, Mexico in action
While Saturday was all about Lionel Messi and Argentina debuting in Russia, Sunday is even more loaded with stars — both individually and collectively: Neymar and Brazil take on Switzerland, while the defending world champions, Germany, faces CONCACAF giant Mexico.
Costa Rica and Serbia will do battle in the day’s early, less heralded game, which says everything about the quality of games on the whole.
For hardcore U.S. Men’s National Team supporters, it is still difficult to comprehend the concept of their boys missing out on the World Cup, but that reality has officially set in with the start of the competition in Russia.
It is that failure though that has prompted several former USMNT greats like Alexi Lalas, and more recently, Landon Donovan, to call on Americans to support Mexico and CONCACAF nations Costa Rica and Panama as they begin their journey on the world’s biggest stage.
Again, it’s probably hard to wrap your mind around if you’re an avid USMNT supporter.
Mexico — who is and has been thought of for decades as the U.S.’ greatest foe — couldn’t possibly be uttered in a positive way by USMNT fans. Or could they?
Donovan, who currently plays for Liga MX side Club Leon, has partnered with Mexican beer company Modelo, along with former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, to shed some light on breaking curses.
In the case of the Cubs, Ross and his teammates ended a 108-year World Series drought, while Mexico is hoping to break a rough streak of its own in Russia as El Tri aims to advance past the Round of 16.
El Tri has failed to reach the quarterfinals in each of the last six World Cups appearances, with their last final eight appearance coming in 1986 — when Mexico hosted the World Cup.
Pro Soccer Talk recently spoke with Donovan in an exclusive interview about a wide array of subjects, including his newfound affection for Mexico, the future of the USMNT, World Cup 2018 and much more.
Matt Reed: Was there anything in particular that changed your perception of Mexico? Because I’d have to imagine you’ve gotten a decent amount of backlash given your ties to the USMNT and what you’ve meant not just to them but how heavily you were involved in the USA-Mexico rivalry.
Landon Donovan: Any time you have the opportunity to actually see things firsthand, and meet people face to face and immerse yourself in their culture, I think you’re going to become more sympathetic. You’re going to have more respect. The only Mexico I had known was being in a stadium of 100,000 people booing me. I didn’t know any other Mexico. Having the chance to be around these people and make friends there has really given me a new appreciation for everyone.
MR: The intentions are obviously good. But simply put, why should Americans root for Mexico at the World Cup given the massive rivalry between the two countries?
LD: I see the world a little bit different. We’ve got enough hatred and divisiveness and nastiness in the world right now. I don’t believe that’s sustainable or frankly enjoyable to be around. In the big picture, forget that I just spent four months of my life in Mexico, if Mexico and Costa Rica and Panama do well at the World Cup that bodes well for us. That helps CONCACAF in the end. And conversely, iff they go out and bomb out in the first round and don’t advance, what does that say about us? What does that say about the fact that we couldn’t even qualify? I think if you take a little bit of that emotion out of it and look at it objectively, you can at least have a bit of an appreciation for wanting to see Mexico and these other teams do well.
MR: What do you see from this current Mexican side, and ultimately how far can they advance in Russia? Again, this is a classic situation of a talented squad underperforming in the lead up to the World Cup.
LD: I think from a talent standpoint they are a quarterfinal(-ish) type team. It’s interesting because when I talked to David Ross about this he had an interesting comment about the Cubs and how their 2016 season played out. He said, “On paper we’re as talented as any team in the league, but talent only gets you so far. We had a fighting spirit and belief in our group that we were going to be the team to break the curse.” They were being hounded every day about the fact that they weren’t going to do it, so when I think about this Mexico team they have to get in a room together and say maybe we’re not the best of friends. Maybe we don’t see everything eye to eye, but if we want to be a special team we’ve got to be something different. Because getting to the quarterfinals would immortalize this group. They’ve got to be willing to lay it all on the line to get there. It has nothing to do with their talent. They have plenty of that.
MR: We’ve all had a lot of time to dissect and mourn the USMNT failing to qualify for Russia. You can probably name one of a million reasons why that’s the case, but can you pinpoint an area that proved to be their downfall?
LD: I think what happened was that on the surface everything seemed fine and dandy. We got out of our group in 2014 and took Belgium to extra time. Everything seemed fine, but under the surface there were a lot of red flags. People, including myself, overlooked that. We didn’t see that there were real systemic issues going on. We paid the ultimate price of not going to the World Cup because of it, which has haunted all of us. The question as to what went wrong. There are a number of things, but I just think eventually not doing things the right way caught up with us.
MR: Do you believe not qualifying was a blessing and a curse for the U.S.? This, of course, is assuming that the program learns from its mistake and addresses the issues that set them back.
LD: No question. The only saving grace in a situation like this is if you learn from your mistakes and get better. Otherwise it’s only going to get worse. I think of the things that have happened in my life, some of the bad ones, which have fortunately not been many. If I was able to look back on it and better myself then I can say I’m glad that happened. Until I get to that place though, there’s really no benefit. That said, it doesn’t mean the USMNT needs to throw everything out. We absolutely needed to peel back the layers though, and address where we went wrong. I’m happy with the progress we’ve made so far.
MR: Just speaking about unity, and the relationship you’re aiming to help build between the U.S. and Mexico. The United Bid received the rights to host the 2026 World Cup, which will be the first time three nations have co-hosted a tournament of this magnitude. What’s the overall importance of hosting again, and even more so doing it with our neighbors to the north and south?
LD: Let’s just put aside the soccer aspect for a second. From a political and global perspective this shows the rest of the world that we have three massive countries coming together to do something really great. Especially amidst our political climate and some of our leaders and their feelings towards our southern neighbors, I just think it’s a massive message of positivity and unity when we desperately need it. I’m really proud of the efforts that everyone involved put in to achieve this and I think it’s big for society as a whole.
MR: June 23, 2010. Does that date ring a bell? In all seriousness though, how often do you still think about the Algeria game and that last-minute goal?
LD: It honestly does because like you said it’s what people remember. It’s the strongest emotional moment on the biggest stage. It’s one thing if intellectually something like that happens. You don’t always relate to it. But when something emotional like that happens to you I think it sticks with you forever. It’s just this profound moment in a lot of fans’ soccer lives. For many, it’s when they became soccer fans or really connected with soccer for the first time. It’s just a moment etched in everyone’s memory, and I love talking to people about it because it’s so much bigger than just what I did.
MR: I’d be remiss if I didn’t get your final thoughts on the World Cup. Who wins it all and why?
LD: I think in the end Germany is the logical choice. I do think from a talent standpoint France and Belgium are super talented if they can find a way to become a team. And then oddly every World Cup in my lifetime has had people talking about Brazil. I really don’t hear many people talking about them, which I think is crazy. In some weird way, maybe that will be good for them to fly under the radar a little. There’s no drama. They can just go about their business.
Lionel Messi’s 2018 World Cup campaign — and that of Argentina — got off to a rough start on Saturday, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had his would-be game-winning penalty kick saved and the two-time world champions (1978, 1986) were held to a 1-1 draw with Iceland, the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup (population: 334,000).
Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli credited the Icelanders for executing a simple, yet effective, defensive gameplan. Messi, however, wasn’t so diplomatic in expressing his frustrations. “They did not want to play,” he said after the game, while also admitting that the missed spot kick “hurts” and the emotions will have to pass quickly with a massive clash with Group D-leading Croatia looming next Thursday — quotes from the BBC:
“[The penalty kick] would have changed the script. It was the advantage.
“Obviously it hurts me to have missed the penalty. They would have opened a little more and we could have found more spaces.
“We have the bitterness of not being able to take the three points that we deserved. To start with winning is always important, now we have to think about Croatia.
The instant, knee-jerk reaction following Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick performance is that the Real Madrid star has already one-upped his Barcelona nemesis after just one game in Russia, but let us not forget that Messi dragged a subpar side (by Argentina’s standards) to three straight finals (2014 World Cup; 2015 and 2016 Copa America). Ronaldo, of course, led Portugal to 2016 European Championship glory during the same period.
An idea: they’re both all-time, transcendental talents, so let’s enjoy them both without taking away from one to give to the other.
Mario Mandzukic was an 86-minute-long Nigerian nightmare, causing an own goal in the first half and winning a penalty kick for Vatreni (the Blazers) in the second.
With both sides tabbed as dark horse candidates to make a deep run this summer, only Croatia lived up to the hype and looked genuine knockout-round hopefuls. Nigeria were defensively disciplined as throughout their qualifying campaign, but Croatia frustrated the Super Eagles and offered little time or space to threaten on the counter-attack, while Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic dictated every action for Croatia.
The game’s first chance fell to Ivan Perisic, who fired just over the crossbar from 20 yards out in the 14th minute. Ante Rebic found the Inter Milan man with a simple lay-off into a bit of space just outside the box, but his powerful strike sailed just high and failed to test 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.
Mandzukic’s fingerprints were all over the sequence of events that resulted in the game’s opening goal. It was his chested lay-off that found Ante Rebic for a deflected strike from distance, and the ensuing corner kick. Modric sent the ball into the box, Mandzukic only managed to redirect it further across the face of goal for Oghenekaro Etebo to knock it into his own goal.
Following a lethargic and cagey first 25 minutes following halftime, Croatia made it 2-0 through Modric in the 71st minute, converting from the penalty spot after Mandzukic was wrestled to the ground on a corner kick. Modric went left, Uzoho went (to his own) left, and the lead was doubled.