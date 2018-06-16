Nice team goal helps Portland into Open Cup quarters (video)

Major League Soccer is taking a bit of a break from its season for the World Cup in Russia, but the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rolls on for some of its teams.
The Round of 16 will be staged over the next week, with Portland becoming the first team to clinch a quarterfinal berth.
The Timbers got a slick team goal, complete with back heel pass, as Sebastian Blanco supplied the finishing touch in Friday’s 1-0 win over the LA Galaxy.
Portland remains alive for its first USOC final with the win, while LA will not lay claim to a third title.
Still to come
Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday
Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — Saturday
Houston vs. Minnesota United — Monday
DC United vs. Orlando City — Wednesday
Louisville City vs. Nashville SC — Wednesday
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — Wednesday
LAFC vs. Sacramento Republic — Wednesday
- France goals: Griezmann (58′), Pogba (80′)
- Australia goal: Jedinak (62′)
- Next: Australia-Denmark, France-Peru
Two penalties and an own goal was not how France and Australia wanted their World Cup openers to go, but Les Bleus will take the 2-1 result on Saturday in Moscow.
Aziz Behich’s possible own goal was prodded by Paul Pogba, while Antoine Griezmann scored a PK awarded via Video Assistant Referee and Australia’s Mile Jedinak also buried a penalty.
Australia came close to a surprise lead off a 19th minute free kick, as Hugo Lloris had to act quickly to slap Corentin Tolisso’s potential own goal away from the France frame.
The first half hour largely belonged to France despite the Socceroos clear desire to disrupt the flow of the match with physical play.
It didn’t take long into the second half for the World Cup to turn in its VAR card, with Antoine Griezmann’s controversially-won penalty given via video.
The Socceroos earned their chance to level when Aaron Mooy‘s free kick was handled by Samuel Umtiti in the box.
Granit Xhaka will start his third season at the Emirates Stadium with a brand new contract for new boss Unai Emery.
The Swiss midfield disruptor and playmaker, 25, is extending his stay at Arsenal with a new “long-term” deal, the club announced late Friday.
Xhaka played in every match for the Gunners last season. His seven assists were third on Arsenal and his 10 yellow cards paced the North London outfit.
Only 13 players in the Premier League registered more assists, and Southampton’s Oriol Romeu was the only player to be shown more yellows.
New Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner is Xhaka’s captain for Switzerland, and lauds the midfielder in an interview on the Gunners’ official page:
“I’ve known Granit now for more than six or seven years, so he’s just an amazing player,” Lichtsteiner told Arsenal Player.
“He’s very good and he’s still young. It’s not easy for him to be the direct leader at 23 or 24 years old, so I hope I can help him to become bigger and bigger. He had a very good season and I hope next year he will do even better.Off the pitch he is just a great person, a great character, very calm, he knows when he can joke and he knows when to concentrate. A top professional player on the pitch, great passing and just a great player.”
Like the deal, Arsenal fans? Xhaka seems a lightning rod amongst Arsenal supporters, but it’s hard to debate his impact on games (especially when in form).
MADRID (AP) Spanish media reports that Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.8 milllion) in exchange for a prison sentence that would most likely be suspended.
Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported Friday that Ronaldo is ready to admit to four counts of tax fraud that would carry a prison sentence of two years. Prison sentences not over two years in Spain are often suspended for first-time offenders.
The deal has yet to be ratified by Spain’s Tax Office, according to different Spanish media including Europa Press news agency.
Neither Spain’s Tax Office, its Ministry of Justice nor people close to Ronaldo would confirm the existence of a deal when called by The Associated Press.
Reports of the deal came hours before Ronaldo scored three goals to give Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening match of the World Cup in Russia.
One year ago, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million). The prosecutor accused Ronaldo of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights. The accusation does not involve his salary from Real Madrid.
Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing when questioned by a judge last July.
In 2016, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received a suspended 21-month jail sentence after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros (then $4.6 million).
Spain coach Fernando Hierro says his side isn’t troubled by changing managers on the eve of the World Cup, even if things didn’t go to plan in its tournament opener.
“This is a mature squad, the team knows what it wants and have been playing a lot together,” Hierro said. “It is wonderful to have these mature, committed players.”
Hierro’s team twice equalized against Portugal before losing a 3-2 lead to a wonderful Cristiano Ronaldo free kick on Friday in Russia.
That draw came days after Spain, one of the tournament favorites, fired coach Julen Lopetegui for accepting the Real Madrid job without consulting them first.
Spain went down 1-0 and 2-1 to Cristiano Ronaldo goals, one a penalty kick, one bobbled by David De Gea, before the megastar scored his free kick equalizer.
“When you are playing a player like Ronaldo these things can happen. When you have a player like Ronaldo, it is extremely fortunate for whichever team has him, but I certainly would not change him for any of the players in my squad.”
Spain gets Morocco next.