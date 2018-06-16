Nice team goal helps Portland into Open Cup quarters (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer is taking a bit of a break from its season for the World Cup in Russia, but the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rolls on for some of its teams.

The Round of 16 will be staged over the next week, with Portland becoming the first team to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

The Timbers got a slick team goal, complete with back heel pass, as Sebastian Blanco supplied the finishing touch in Friday’s 1-0 win over the LA Galaxy.

Portland remains alive for its first USOC final with the win, while LA will not lay claim to a third title.

Still to come

Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — Saturday

Houston vs. Minnesota United — Monday

DC United vs. Orlando City — Wednesday

Louisville City vs. Nashville SC — Wednesday

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — Wednesday

LAFC vs. Sacramento Republic — Wednesday

