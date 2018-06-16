Schmeichel, Poulsen at center of Denmark 1-0 Peru

- Denmark goal: Poulsen (59′)
- Peru misses penalty
- Next: Denmark-Australia, Peru-France
Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scored a second half goal and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made several critical saves as Denmark smashed and grabbed a 1-0 World Cup win in Saransk on Saturday.
Peru found seemingly every manner of way to miss the goal in a dominant performance.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Both teams played with an adrenalized tempo in the first 10 minutes, with Yoshimar Yotun whipping a shot to Kasper Schmeichel in the eighth.
Peru was all over Denmark as the match moved on, with Schmeichel very active against Los Incos.
Denmark captain Simon Kjaer made a terrific block on Andre Carrillo in the 29th minute to keep it scoreless.
Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made a terrific stop on Jens Stryger Larsen after Christian Eriksen‘s free kick was blocked by the wall.
The CONMEBOL side was given a penalty kick upon Video Assistant Referee review after Christian Cueva saw his ankle caught by Yussuf Poulsen.
But Cueva made a stuttering, disjointed run-up before blazing his effort over the bar.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli stood by his superstar after Lionel Messi missed a penalty in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Iceland at the World Cup.
[ RECAP: Argentina 1-1 Iceland ]
“To evaluate and characterise Lionel Messi’s work is difficult because it was an uncomfortable match for him,” Sampaoli said. “Iceland played very defensively, blocking all spaces but we did everything we could to win. Leo is very committed to Argentina.”
Messi’s international game is constantly under a microscope in his home nation, which has seen him lead the club to two Copa America Finals and the 2014 World Cup Final.
The missed penalty is going to be etched in many minds, but the Argentine wizard got off and set up numerous chances including the ball sent to Sergio Aguero that earned the penalty kick. He was also marked by two, three, and four players whenever Argentina found him with the ball.
[ MORE: Halldorsson on stopping Messi PK ]
Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson made no apologies for his side’s defense-first mentality.
“We are bluntly honest about our ability. We know how we can win football matches. It is just a fact that Argentina have superior individuals with superior skills and if we go one-on-one with them you don’t need to ask who will win the game. We have to play in a special way and we have a clear identity.”
They did just that.
Hannes Halldorsson was already an Icelandic hero, but he’s on the path to legend status following another star turn on Saturday.
Iceland’s goalkeeper was credited with six saves, one a penalty kick denial on Lionel Messi, as the Strákarnir okkar picked up a point in their first ever World Cup match.
[ RECAP: Argentina 1-1 Iceland ]
Here’s how the Randers goalkeeper described the penalty, and the day. From the BBC:
“For me as a goalkeeper to play for Iceland and face the best player in the world at a penalty is a big moment and a dream come true to save it, especially as it helped us get a big point which I hope is going to prove important to us. It is our goal to qualify.
“I did some homework. This was a situation which I knew could come up. I looked at a lot of penalties from Messi and had a good feeling that he would go this way today.”
“Dream come true” is an often overused phrase, but think about it: How many goalkeepers have actually dreamed of staring down Messi at the penalty spot? Probably tens of thousands.
- Argentina goal: Aguero (19′)
- Iceland goal: Finnbogason (23′)
- Next: Argentina-Croatia, Iceland-Nigeria
Hannes Halldorsson made six saves including a Lionel Messi penalty as Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Moscow on Saturday in both sides’ World Cup openers.
Messi won a free kick in the fifth of five minutes of stoppage time, and his bid to join rival Cristiano Ronaldo as a last-minute hero went into the wall.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Tagliafico nodded Messi’s ninth minute free kick wide of the goal, the second time Argentina tempted the goal in the first 10.
Iceland had its early moment, too, thanks to poor passing from Argentina in its final third. Birkir Bjarnason pushed wide his near post effort.
Messi just missed a chance before Aguero opened the scoring, creating space on his left and ripping a shot into the goal.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
Messi tore into a 21st minute shot that didn’t turn enough to find the inside of the near post.
Yet it was Iceland who’d score next, with Finnbogason poking a rebound between Nicolas Otamendi’s legs to make it 1-1.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Messi had two more chances as the match stretched into its final 10 minutes.
Halldórsson then made his sixth save with an outstanding reaction stop on Aguero.
Jack Wilshere will not sign a new contract at Arsenal, according to the multiple reports, but will he leave London?
Crystal Palace and West Ham United are among the sides being linked with the midfielder, who apparently would not be a big part of Unai Emery’s plans, and Everton, Wolves, Sampdoria, and Juventus are also being mentioned as options for the 26-year-old.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Wilshere has struggled with injuries during his career but has often been magnificent when healthy.
The 34-times capped Englishman has made 67 appearances between Bournemouth and Arsenal over the past two seasons, his most in consecutive campaigns.