VIDEO: Aguero creates space, smashes first World Cup goal

Sergio Aguero and Alfred Finnbogason have traded early goals as Argentina and Iceland kick off their 2018 World Cups.
Aguero has 37 international goals, but his first World Cup goal came in his ninth appearance at the world’s biggest tournament.
[ MORE: Argentina-Iceland LIVE ]
Nicolas Tagliafico nodded Lionel Messi’s ninth minute free kick wide of the goal, the second time Argentina tempted the goal in the first 10.
Iceland had its early moment, too, thanks to poor passing from Argentina in its final third. Birkir Bjarnason pushed wide his near post effort.
Messi just missed a chance before Aguero opened the scoring, creating space on his left and ripping a shot into the goal.
Yet it was Iceland who’d score next, with Finnbogason poking a rebound between Nicolas Otamendi’s legs to make it 1-1.
Here’s Aguero’s pretty turn and hit.
Jack Wilshere will not sign a new contract at Arsenal, according to the multiple reports, but will he leave London?
Crystal Palace and West Ham United are among the sides being linked with the midfielder, who apparently would not be a big part of Unai Emery’s plans, and Everton, Wolves, Sampdoria, and Juventus are also being mentioned as options for the 26-year-old.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Wilshere has struggled with injuries during his career but has often been magnificent when healthy.
The 34-times capped Englishman has made 67 appearances between Bournemouth and Arsenal over the past two seasons, his most in consecutive campaigns.
Major League Soccer is taking a bit of a break from its season for the World Cup in Russia, but the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rolls on for some of its teams.
[ MORE: France 2-1 Australia ]
The Round of 16 will be staged over the next week, with Portland becoming the first team to clinch a quarterfinal berth.
The Timbers got a slick team goal, complete with back heel pass, as Sebastian Blanco supplied the finishing touch in Friday’s 1-0 win over the LA Galaxy.
Portland remains alive for its first USOC final with the win, while LA will not lay claim to a third title.
Still to come
Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday
Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — Saturday
Houston vs. Minnesota United — Monday
DC United vs. Orlando City — Wednesday
Louisville City vs. Nashville SC — Wednesday
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — Wednesday
LAFC vs. Sacramento Republic — Wednesday
- France goals: Griezmann (58′), Pogba (80′)
- Australia goal: Jedinak (62′)
- Next: Australia-Denmark, France-Peru
Two penalties and an own goal was not how France and Australia wanted their World Cup openers to go, but Les Bleus will take the 2-1 result on Saturday in Kazan.
Aziz Behich’s possible own goal was prodded by Paul Pogba, while Antoine Griezmann scored a PK awarded via Video Assistant Referee and Australia’s Mile Jedinak also buried a penalty.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Australia came close to a surprise lead off a 19th minute free kick, as Hugo Lloris had to act quickly to slap Corentin Tolisso’s potential own goal away from the France frame.
The first half hour largely belonged to France despite the Socceroos clear desire to disrupt the flow of the match with physical play.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
It didn’t take long into the second half for the World Cup to turn in its VAR card, with Antoine Griezmann’s controversially-won penalty given via video.
What do you think?
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
The Socceroos earned their chance to level when Aaron Mooy‘s free kick was handled by Samuel Umtiti in the box.
Granit Xhaka will start his third season at the Emirates Stadium with a brand new contract for new boss Unai Emery.
The Swiss midfield disruptor and playmaker, 25, is extending his stay at Arsenal with a new “long-term” deal, the club announced late Friday.
[ RECAP: Portugal 3-3 Spain ]
Xhaka played in every match for the Gunners last season. His seven assists were third on Arsenal and his 10 yellow cards paced the North London outfit.
Only 13 players in the Premier League registered more assists, and Southampton’s Oriol Romeu was the only player to be shown more yellows.
New Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner is Xhaka’s captain for Switzerland, and lauds the midfielder in an interview on the Gunners’ official page:
“I’ve known Granit now for more than six or seven years, so he’s just an amazing player,” Lichtsteiner told Arsenal Player.
“He’s very good and he’s still young. It’s not easy for him to be the direct leader at 23 or 24 years old, so I hope I can help him to become bigger and bigger. He had a very good season and I hope next year he will do even better.Off the pitch he is just a great person, a great character, very calm, he knows when he can joke and he knows when to concentrate. A top professional player on the pitch, great passing and just a great player.”
Like the deal, Arsenal fans? Xhaka seems a lightning rod amongst Arsenal supporters, but it’s hard to debate his impact on games (especially when in form).