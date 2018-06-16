VIDEO: Aguero creates space, smashes first World Cup goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sergio Aguero and Alfred Finnbogason have traded early goals as Argentina and Iceland kick off their 2018 World Cups.

Aguero has 37 international goals, but his first World Cup goal came in his ninth appearance at the world’s biggest tournament.

Nicolas Tagliafico nodded Lionel Messi’s ninth minute free kick wide of the goal, the second time Argentina tempted the goal in the first 10.

Iceland had its early moment, too, thanks to poor passing from Argentina in its final third. Birkir Bjarnason pushed wide his near post effort.

Messi just missed a chance before Aguero opened the scoring, creating space on his left and ripping a shot into the goal.

Yet it was Iceland who’d score next, with Finnbogason poking a rebound between Nicolas Otamendi’s legs to make it 1-1.

Here’s Aguero’s pretty turn and hit.

