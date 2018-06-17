Julian Green joins second-division German side

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Green has found another home in Germany, as the U.S. Men’s National Team attacker completed a new deal in 2.Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year contract with second-division side Greuther Furth on Sunday, after having spent last season on loan with the club.

“From the beginning, I felt the trust of those responsible and of the coach. I feel very good in Furth and am convinced about the path we are on,” Green told the Greuther Furth website.

“Here, I made a return to the national team and I get the opportunity to develop myself and continue to improve. I’m looking forward to the new season.”

Green was previously a member of Stuttgart, but only appeared in 10 matches with the senior team.

In his brief international career, Green has scored four goals in 10 games for the USMNT, including against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.