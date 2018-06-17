Lozano, Mexico top Germany in thrilling Group F opener

El Tri’s form wasn’t impressive heading into the World Cup, but they erased a lot of doubt on Sunday.
Mexico knocked off Germany, 1-0, in their Group F opener at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, after Hirving Lozano’s first-half strike.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Lozano scored his first World Cup goal in the first half, after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez picked out a great pass to put Mexico in front following a counterattack.[
Both goalkeepers were tested early and often on the day, with Mexico particularly coming out to a flying start against the reigning World Cup champions.
The finish came just two minutes prior to Toni Kroos’ brilliant free kick, which was kept out by an equally-incredible save by El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
As Mexico began to sit back further in the second stanza, the Germans took control of the game, however, the European side struggled in the final third.
Joshua Kimmich was among the threats for the Germans, after nearly scoring an acrobatic bicycle kick off of a low cross from Jerome Boateng.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
Meanwhile, Rafael Marquez entered the match late for Mexico, making him the third player in World Cup history to appear in five tournaments.
El Tri will take on South Korea on June 23 in their second Group F matchup, while Germany meets Sweden that same day.
Julian Green has found another home in Germany, as the U.S. Men’s National Team attacker completed a new deal in 2.Bundesliga.
[ MORE: Lozano, Mexico defeat Germany in thrilling Group F opener ]
The 23-year-old signed a two-year contract with second-division side Greuther Furth on Sunday, after having spent last season on loan with the club.
“From the beginning, I felt the trust of those responsible and of the coach. I feel very good in Furth and am convinced about the path we are on,” Green told the Greuther Furth website.
“Here, I made a return to the national team and I get the opportunity to develop myself and continue to improve. I’m looking forward to the new season.”
Green was previously a member of Stuttgart, but only appeared in 10 matches with the senior team.
In his brief international career, Green has scored four goals in 10 games for the USMNT, including against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
El Tri was flying from the start on Sunday, and Juan Carlos Osorio’s side has been rewarded for their high pressure.
[ MORE: Kolarov strike guides Serbia past Costa Rica ]
Hirving Lozano has given Mexico a 1-1 lead over Germany after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez picked out the PSV Eindhoven winger on a counterattack.
Lozano latched onto the pass darting through the German penalty area, before cutting back onto his right foot and beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at the near post.
Orlando City was out to a hot start in 2018, before six straight defeats cost Jason Kreis his job with the Eastern Conference side.
[ MORE: Landon Donovan talks El Tri support, USMNT and much more ]
The Lions must now turn to a third manager in their fourth MLS season, following the departure of the veteran head coach.
ESPN’s Taylor Twellman reported on Saturday that the Lions are prepared to turn to a Brazilian, and specifically have an eye on former Brazil manager Luis Felipe Scolari.
The 69-year-old is currently out of coaching, after last holding a position in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande in 2017.
Scolari guided Evergrande to three straight league titles in the Chinese first division, however, opted not to renew his contract.
Orlando remains sixth in the East through 15 matches, however, the club has begun to lose ground on the conference’s top five teams after their dip in form.
Group E opened up on Sunday with a thrilling match in Samara, where Serbia topped Costa Rica, 1-0.
It looked as if Keylor Navas wouldn’t be beat on the day, however, Aleksandar Kolarov had other ideas with his sublime free kick 11 minutes into the second half.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
It took the Serbia goal to really spark life out of the Costa Rica attack, however, the Europeans held strong and remained compact defensively to keep the Ticos off the scoreboard.
Aleksandar Mitrovic nearly gave Serbia a second finish in the final moments of the match, after Sergej Malinkovic-Savic picked out an ideal through ball to his teammate, who couldn’t find a shot on target.
Both sides struggled to find a rhythm in the opening half, despite Serbia’s dictation of pace with their strong midfield.
Mitrovic boasted the lone shot on target for the European nation, when he tested Keylor Navas in the 13th minute, while Los Ticos had a quality chance of their own a minute prior through a Giancarlo Gonzalez header from close range.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
Mitrovic was stopped again by Navas in the 50th minute after the Fulham striker found himself one-on-one with the Real Madrid keeper.
The Ticos will return to group action on June 22 against favorites Brazil, while Serbia will meet fellow European side Switzerland the same day.