Report: Orlando pursuing Scolari to become club’s third manager

Orlando City was out to a hot start in 2018, before six straight defeats cost Jason Kreis his job with the Eastern Conference side.
The Lions must now turn to a third manager in their fourth MLS season, following the departure of the veteran head coach.
ESPN’s Taylor Twellman reported on Saturday that the Lions are prepared to turn to a Brazilian, and specifically have an eye on former Brazil manager Luis Felipe Scolari.
The 69-year-old is currently out of coaching, after last holding a position in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande in 2017.
Scolari guided Evergrande to three straight league titles in the Chinese first division, however, opted not to renew his contract.
Orlando remains sixth in the East through 15 matches, however, the club has begun to lose ground on the conference’s top five teams after their dip in form.
Group E opened up on Sunday with a thrilling match in Samara, where Serbia topped Costa Rica, 1-0.
It looked as if Keylor Navas wouldn’t be beat on the day, however, Aleksandar Kolarov had other ideas with his sublime free kick 11 minutes into the second half.
It took the Serbia goal to really spark life out of the Costa Rica attack, however, the Europeans held strong and remained compact defensively to keep the Ticos off the scoreboard.
Aleksandar Mitrovic nearly gave Serbia a second finish in the final moments of the match, after Sergej Malinkovic-Savic picked out an ideal through ball to his teammate, who couldn’t find a shot on target.
Both sides struggled to find a rhythm in the opening half, despite Serbia’s dictation of pace with their strong midfield.
Mitrovic boasted the lone shot on target for the European nation, when he tested Keylor Navas in the 13th minute, while Los Ticos had a quality chance of their own a minute prior through a Giancarlo Gonzalez header from close range.
Mitrovic was stopped again by Navas in the 50th minute after the Fulham striker found himself one-on-one with the Real Madrid keeper.
The Ticos will return to group action on June 22 against favorites Brazil, while Serbia will meet fellow European side Switzerland the same day.
Serbia had managed to control the match for much of the opening hour of play, but didn’t have a goal to show for it.
That was, at least, until Aleksandar Kolarov had his say in the matter.
The AS Roma man gave Serbia a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute after a stunning free kick that gave Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas no chance as he sprawled to his left.
FROSINONE, Italy (AP) Frosinone beat Palermo 2-0 in a playoff to earn promotion back into Serie A on Saturday after a two-year absence.
Raffaele Maiello scored early in the first half and Camillo Ciano sealed it in added time by finishing off a counterattack.
Frosinone, which is south of Rome, advanced on 3-2 aggregate after Palermo won the first leg of the Serie B playoff final 2-1.
Frosinone joins Serie B champion Empoli and second-place Parma – which each earned direct promotion – in the top flight.
In its only previous season in Serie A, Frosinone finished 19th out of 20 clubs in 2016.
Frosinone opened its Benito Stirpe Stadium this season more than 40 years after construction began, including 30 years of inactivity.
MADRID (AP) Valladolid earned promotion to Spain’s topflight after drawing with Numancia 1-1 on Saturday and winning their playoff 4-1 on aggregate.
Numancia got its only goal of the two-match tie in the 87th minute when Manuel del Moral scored.
Jaime Mata leveled the second leg match for host Valladolid in stoppage time.
Valladolid last played in La Liga in the 2013-14 season.
Rayo Vallecano and Huesca already earned promotion directly by finishing the second division in first and second place.
Valladolid earned promotion from the two-round playoff between the teams that finished the second division in third through sixth place.