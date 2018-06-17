Report: Orlando pursuing Scolari to become club’s third manager

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Orlando City was out to a hot start in 2018, before six straight defeats cost Jason Kreis his job with the Eastern Conference side.

The Lions must now turn to a third manager in their fourth MLS season, following the departure of the veteran head coach.

ESPN’s Taylor Twellman reported on Saturday that the Lions are prepared to turn to a Brazilian, and specifically have an eye on former Brazil manager Luis Felipe Scolari.

Hearing Luiz Felipe "Phil" Scolari is at the top of the "wish list" for @OrlandoCitySC but as with these types of things, a lot can change. A Brazilian coach is definitely the direction I'm hearing they want to go. Curious to see how this unfolds over the next few weeks. #MLS https://t.co/UVsB7WJmRi — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 16, 2018

The 69-year-old is currently out of coaching, after last holding a position in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande in 2017.

Scolari guided Evergrande to three straight league titles in the Chinese first division, however, opted not to renew his contract.

Orlando remains sixth in the East through 15 matches, however, the club has begun to lose ground on the conference’s top five teams after their dip in form.