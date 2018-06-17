More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Valladolid earns promotion to Spain’s Liga

Associated PressJun 17, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Valladolid earned promotion to Spain’s topflight after drawing with Numancia 1-1 on Saturday and winning their playoff 4-1 on aggregate.

Numancia got its only goal of the two-match tie in the 87th minute when Manuel del Moral scored.

Jaime Mata leveled the second leg match for host Valladolid in stoppage time.

Valladolid last played in La Liga in the 2013-14 season.

Rayo Vallecano and Huesca already earned promotion directly by finishing the second division in first and second place.

Valladolid earned promotion from the two-round playoff between the teams that finished the second division in third through sixth place.

USOC: Sporting KC, Union join Timbers in quarterfinals

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2018, 11:38 PM EDT
A quick recap of Saturday’s action in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16…

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news | Sunday's schedule, streams ]

Sporting Kansas City 3-2 FC Dallas

The 2017 Open Cup winners survived and outlasted the 2016 winners at Children’s Mercy Park, thanks to a brace from Daniel Salloi, and a serious contender for USOC Goal of the Tournament from Yohan Croizet which came just one minute before the end of regular time.

Dallas raced ahead of a frantic, haphazard Sporting KC side after just 18 minutes when Carlos Gruezo tapped home Michael Barrios’s chipped effort over goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas; but Salloi drew Sporting level just before halftime with his first of the night, poaching a tap-in of his own off Ike Opara in the 43rd minute.

Salloi’s second came 20 minutes into the second half, moments after shifting inside from the left wing and unloading from the edge of the box. Roland Lamah made it 2-2 in the 77th minute, though, capitalizing on a scramble in the box that saw Sporting unable to boot the ball clear on multiple occasions. 12 minutes later, Croizet went a long way toward quieting a few of his critics after a rough start to his time in MLS.

Sporting will face the winner of Monday’s clash between Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United.

Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia joined Sporting and the Portland Timbers (winners over the LA Galaxy on Friday) in the quarters with a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Talen Energy Stadium.

Haris Medunjanin unleashed a rocket from distance and Cory Burke slotted past Luis Robles, in the 52nd and 61st minute, before Bradley Wright-Phillips pulled a goal back for the Red Bulls in the 77th.

Philadelphia will face the winner of D.C. United versus Orlando City SC (Wednesday) in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere in USOC fifth round

Portland Timbers 1-0 LA Galaxy (Friday)

Remaining USOC fifth round schedule

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United (Monday)
D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC (Wednesday)
Louisville City vs. Nashville SC (Wednesday)
Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire (Wednesday)
Los Angeles FC vs. Sacramento Republic (Wednesday)

Birthday news: Salah fit for Egypt’s next World Cup match

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 16, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Mohamed Salah celebrated his 26th birthday with a Chechen cake and the news that he will play in Egypt’s next World Cup match.

A statement from the Egyptian soccer association gave no details about his fitness except that the Liverpool striker participated fully in training Saturday in Grozny, the team’s base in Russia’s Chechnya region.

Salah injured his left shoulder in the Champions League final last month, putting his World Cup in doubt. He was an unused substitute in Egypt’s 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday — his birthday.

“(His) condition is so much better,” Egypt executive director Ihab Leheta said Saturday. “He was very upset after the Uruguay game. He thought he could have played and made a contribution.”

Fans and Chechnya’s leadership tried to cheer him up, presenting Salah with a giant birthday cake.

Salah smiled as he sang “Happy Birthday” with his teammates, team officials and hotel staff, but the brief celebration was visibly subdued and not everyone joined in.

“We could have celebrated more,” Leheta said, alluding to the loss to Uruguay.

The brief celebration took place upon the team’s arrival back in their Grozny hotel after the flight from Yekaterinburg, where they played their opening match.

A video clip showed a cake coated in the colors of the Egyptian and Chechnya flags sitting on a table in the team’s hotel lobby.

Perched atop the cake was what appeared to be a replica of the golden boot won by Salah as the Premier League’s top scorer this season.

Egypt faces host Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, and then takes on Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Mexico spot, hope to exploit weakness in Germany’s defense

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 16, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) — Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has spotted a weakness in Germany’s defense.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

The Colombian said Saturday that Germany’s four-man backline leaves itself open to being hit on the counterattack because it plays too high up the field.

“Any team that tries to play with a back four at the halfway line is exposed with 35 meters in behind them and they are not an exception,” he said a day before his team takes on Germany in Group F at Luzhniki Stadium.

Still, that doesn’t mean Mexico will sit deep and try to play on the counter, Osorio added.

“I believe 100 percent in our players and I think that with our midfielders we can fight for ball possession,” he said. “We will not change the way we play. We have our style in the Mexican national team, and we’re going to match up their game.”

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Mexico can go “head to head” with Germany in the middle of the park, Osorio said. He singled out Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira as particular threats in the Germany lineup, given their ability to distribute the ball.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa called on his defenders and midfielders to break up Germany’s rhythm.

“We have to stop their flow. We can’t let them move forward toward the goal,” he said. “They’re also very good at set pieces.”

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

One area where Mexico needs to improve is scoring goals after netting just once in its last four friendlies — and that was against Scotland, which hasn’t qualified for the World Cup in the last 20 years.

In response to criticism that Mexico doesn’t score enough, Osorio pointed to his team’s 3-0 friendly defeat of Iceland in March, and Argentina’s 1-1 draw with the same opposition Saturday.

“I really believe that we have enough talent to be able to score against Germany and that’s what we hope for tomorrow,” he said. “We scored three goals against Iceland, and Argentina only scored one.”

WATCH: World Cup, Day 4 — Brazil, Germany, Mexico in action

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Saturday’s slate of 2018 World Cup fixtures is complete, which means it’s time to turn our collective attention to Sunday, Day 4 of the tournament.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

While Saturday was all about Lionel Messi and Argentina debuting in Russia, Sunday is even more loaded with stars — both individually and collectively: Neymar and Brazil take on Switzerland, while the defending world champions, Germany, faces CONCACAF giant Mexico.

Costa Rica and Serbia will do battle in the day’s early, less heralded game, which says everything about the quality of games on the whole.

Below is Sunday’s schedule in full.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

2018 World Cup schedule – Sunday, June 17

Group E
Costa Riva vs. Serbia: Samara, 8 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Brazil vs. Switzerland: Rostov, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group F
Germany vs. Mexico: Moscow, 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE