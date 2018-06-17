Video: Coutinho’s curler has Brazil flying early

It took 20 minutes for the Selecao to get on the board, but Brazil looks every bit as good as advertised.
Tite’s side struck nearly halfway through the opening stanza when Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho curled his shot from distance off the inside of the post against Switzerland.
The Brazilians came close on several occasions prior to Coutinho’s opener, but the 26-year-old made good on the misses with his first career World Cup tally.
It was impossible to ignore the magnitude of Mexico’s 1-0 win over Germany on Sunday, and it apparently caused waves all over the world.
Although a large contingent of El Tri fans were present in Moscow, Russia for the team’s win over the defending World Cup champions, it wasn’t comparable to the scenes back home.
Supporters were reportedly so enthused by the match that it’s quite possible they started a minor earthquake in Mexico City.
The earthquake reading came at 11:32 am ET, right around the time when Hirving Lozano gave El Tri the lead over their Group F opponent.
Julian Green has found another home in Germany, as the U.S. Men’s National Team attacker completed a new deal in 2.Bundesliga.
The 23-year-old signed a two-year contract with second-division side Greuther Furth on Sunday, after having spent last season on loan with the club.
“From the beginning, I felt the trust of those responsible and of the coach. I feel very good in Furth and am convinced about the path we are on,” Green told the Greuther Furth website.
“Here, I made a return to the national team and I get the opportunity to develop myself and continue to improve. I’m looking forward to the new season.”
Green was previously a member of Stuttgart, but only appeared in 10 matches with the senior team.
In his brief international career, Green has scored four goals in 10 games for the USMNT, including against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
El Tri’s form wasn’t impressive heading into the World Cup, but they erased a lot of doubt on Sunday.
Mexico knocked off Germany, 1-0, in their Group F opener at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, after Hirving Lozano’s first-half strike.
Lozano scored his first World Cup goal in the first half, after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez picked out a great pass to put Mexico in front following a counterattack.[
Both goalkeepers were tested early and often on the day, with Mexico particularly coming out to a flying start against the reigning World Cup champions.
The finish came just two minutes prior to Toni Kroos’ brilliant free kick, which was kept out by an equally-incredible save by El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
As Mexico began to sit back further in the second stanza, the Germans took control of the game, however, the European side struggled in the final third.
Joshua Kimmich was among the threats for the Germans, after nearly scoring an acrobatic bicycle kick off of a low cross from Jerome Boateng.
Meanwhile, Rafael Marquez entered the match late for Mexico, making him the third player in World Cup history to appear in five tournaments.
El Tri will take on South Korea on June 23 in their second Group F matchup, while Germany meets Sweden that same day.
El Tri was flying from the start on Sunday, and Juan Carlos Osorio’s side has been rewarded for their high pressure.
Lozano latched onto the pass darting through the German penalty area, before cutting back onto his right foot and beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at the near post.