Stu Forster/Getty Images

Video: Kolarov hands Serbia lead with brilliant free kick

By Matt ReedJun 17, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Serbia had managed to control the match for much of the opening hour of play, but didn’t have a goal to show for it.

That was, at least, until Aleksandar Kolarov had his say in the matter.

The AS Roma man gave Serbia a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute after a stunning free kick that gave Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas no chance as he sprawled to his left.

Group E opened up on Sunday with a thrilling match in Samara, where Serbia topped Costa Rica, 1-0.

It looked as if Keylor Navas wouldn’t be beat on the day, however, Aleksandar Kolarov had other ideas with his sublime free kick 11 minutes into the second half.

It took the Serbia goal to really spark life out of the Costa Rica attack, however, the Europeans held strong and remained compact defensively to keep the Ticos off the scoreboard.

Aleksandar Mitrovic nearly gave Serbia a second finish in the final moments of the match, after Sergej Malinkovic-Savic picked out an ideal through ball to his teammate, who couldn’t find a shot on target.

Both sides struggled to find a rhythm in the opening half, despite Serbia’s dictation of pace with their strong midfield.

Mitrovic boasted the lone shot on target for the European nation, when he tested Keylor Navas in the 13th minute, while Los Ticos had a quality chance of their own a minute prior through a Giancarlo Gonzalez header from close range.

Mitrovic was stopped again by Navas in the 50th minute after the Fulham striker found himself one-on-one with the Real Madrid keeper.

The Ticos will return to group action on June 22 against favorites Brazil, while Serbia will meet fellow European side Switzerland the same day.

Frosinone beats Palermo 2-0 to win promotion back to Serie A

Twitter/@Football_sins
Associated PressJun 17, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
FROSINONE, Italy (AP) Frosinone beat Palermo 2-0 in a playoff to earn promotion back into Serie A on Saturday after a two-year absence.

Raffaele Maiello scored early in the first half and Camillo Ciano sealed it in added time by finishing off a counterattack.

Frosinone, which is south of Rome, advanced on 3-2 aggregate after Palermo won the first leg of the Serie B playoff final 2-1.

Frosinone joins Serie B champion Empoli and second-place Parma – which each earned direct promotion – in the top flight.

In its only previous season in Serie A, Frosinone finished 19th out of 20 clubs in 2016.

Frosinone opened its Benito Stirpe Stadium this season more than 40 years after construction began, including 30 years of inactivity.

Valladolid earns promotion to Spain’s Liga

Twitter/@LaLigaEN
Associated PressJun 17, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Valladolid earned promotion to Spain’s topflight after drawing with Numancia 1-1 on Saturday and winning their playoff 4-1 on aggregate.

Numancia got its only goal of the two-match tie in the 87th minute when Manuel del Moral scored.

Jaime Mata leveled the second leg match for host Valladolid in stoppage time.

Valladolid last played in La Liga in the 2013-14 season.

Rayo Vallecano and Huesca already earned promotion directly by finishing the second division in first and second place.

Valladolid earned promotion from the two-round playoff between the teams that finished the second division in third through sixth place.

USOC: Sporting KC, Union join Timbers in quarterfinals

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 16, 2018, 11:38 PM EDT
A quick recap of Saturday’s action in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16…

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news | Sunday’s schedule, streams ]

Sporting Kansas City 3-2 FC Dallas

The 2017 Open Cup winners survived and outlasted the 2016 winners at Children’s Mercy Park, thanks to a brace from Daniel Salloi, and a serious contender for USOC Goal of the Tournament from Yohan Croizet which came just one minute before the end of regular time.

Dallas raced ahead of a frantic, haphazard Sporting KC side after just 18 minutes when Carlos Gruezo tapped home Michael Barrios’s chipped effort over goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas; but Salloi drew Sporting level just before halftime with his first of the night, poaching a tap-in of his own off Ike Opara in the 43rd minute.

Salloi’s second came 20 minutes into the second half, moments after shifting inside from the left wing and unloading from the edge of the box. Roland Lamah made it 2-2 in the 77th minute, though, capitalizing on a scramble in the box that saw Sporting unable to boot the ball clear on multiple occasions. 12 minutes later, Croizet went a long way toward quieting a few of his critics after a rough start to his time in MLS.

Sporting will face the winner of Monday’s clash between Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United.

Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia joined Sporting and the Portland Timbers (winners over the LA Galaxy on Friday) in the quarters with a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Talen Energy Stadium.

Haris Medunjanin unleashed a rocket from distance and Cory Burke slotted past Luis Robles, in the 52nd and 61st minute, before Bradley Wright-Phillips pulled a goal back for the Red Bulls in the 77th.

Philadelphia will face the winner of D.C. United versus Orlando City SC (Wednesday) in the quarterfinals.

