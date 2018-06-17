Video: Lozano capitalizes on perfectly-timed Mexico counter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

El Tri’s form wasn’t impressive heading into the World Cup, but they erased a lot of doubt on Sunday.

Mexico knocked off Germany, 1-0, in their Group F opener at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, after Hirving Lozano’s first-half strike.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Lozano scored his first World Cup goal in the first half, after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez picked out a great pass to put Mexico in front following a counterattack.[

Both goalkeepers were tested early and often on the day, with Mexico particularly coming out to a flying start against the reigning World Cup champions.

The finish came just two minutes prior to Toni Kroos’ brilliant free kick, which was kept out by an equally-incredible save by El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

As Mexico began to sit back further in the second stanza, the Germans took control of the game, however, the European side struggled in the final third.

Joshua Kimmich was among the threats for the Germans, after nearly scoring an acrobatic bicycle kick off of a low cross from Jerome Boateng.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Meanwhile, Rafael Marquez entered the match late for Mexico, making him the third player in World Cup history to appear in five tournaments.

El Tri will take on South Korea on June 23 in their second Group F matchup, while Germany meets Sweden that same day.