Transfer Rumor Roundup: Arsenal close in on Leno; Man City near Jorginho signing, and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal looks like it will have a new man between the pipes for next season.

According to a report from German publication SportBild, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno will be introduced as an Arsenal player on Tuesday, after a reported $23-29 million transfer fee. The 26-year-old was on Germany’s 35-man pre-World Cup squad, but was one of the last cuts as Joachim Low went with Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp in Russia.

Leno became the full-time starter for Leverkusen as a 20-year-old, and has held the position of the No. 1 for the last six seasons, earning plenty of Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League experience along the way.

It’s unclear what will happen to current Arsenal No. 1 Petr Cech. The 36-year-old Premier League legend experienced one of his worst seasons in net for Arsenal and he could begin the season as a backup, unless he moves to a new club. He reportedly has a contract through 2019.

Here’s some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League and Europe.

Manchester City nearing Jorginho agreement

Pep Guardiola is nearing the completion of adding another creative midfielder to his squad.

Jorginho’s agent reportedly told a Napoli radio station on Monday that Manchester City and Napoli are close to an agreement that would include a transfer fee of $61.5 million plus bonuses.

“Jorginho is obviously willing to go to City, we’re waiting for the agreement between the clubs,” Joao Santos confirmed on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “There’s a five-year contract ready for the lad. If the agreement doesn’t arrive then obviously he’ll make himself available for Napoli.

“With the World Cup negotiations slow down a bit, but we hope the deal can be defined soon.”

Jorginho has been a thrilling creative midfielder for Napoli over the past three years, with three goals and 15 assists in all competitions in that span. Imagine him alongside Kevin De Bruyne? Yikes!