VIDEO: de Bruyne delivers gorgeous assist on Lukaku goal

All it took was one goal to bring Belgium to life.

Following a frustrating first 45 minutes, in which Belgium put a pair of shots into the side netting and forced saves from Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, Dries Mertens 47th minute goal opened the floodgates, as Belgium went on to defeat Panama, 3-0, Monday afternoon in Sochi.

But Panama never made it easy for the Belgians. From the opening whistle the CONCACAF nation showed its incredible spirit, chasing down Belgium all across the field and making life incredibly difficult for Belgium attackers Romelu Lukaku, Mertens and Eden Hazard. Hazard was hacked down all over the field, and while he did earn fouls and a few yellow cards were issued to Panamanian players, it was enough to get in Hazard’s head.

Two minutes into the second half, everything changed. A wonderstrike from Mertens opened the game, and forced Panama to attack and try and tie the match, which gave Hazard, de Bruyne and Lukaku more space to operate.

#MundialTelemundo En voz de 🎙 @CopanAlvarez ¡Así fue el gol de #BEL! @dries_mertens14 nos regala este hermoso gol que abre el marcador, imposible de despejar para el portero de #PAN @JaimePenedo26 pic.twitter.com/3iz7jkf3FL — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2018

In the heat and humidity of the Sochi summer, Panama’s veteran defense began to tire, allowing de Bruyne the space to deliver a terrific assist to Lukaku in the box, putting Belgium up 2-0 in the 69th minute.

#MundialTelemundo En voz de 🎙 @CopanAlvarez ¡Así fue el segundo gol de #BEL! Gran remate de cabeza por parte de @RomeluLukaku9 quien aparece dentro del área tras un mágico pase de @DeBruyneKev pic.twitter.com/9B06SJDxsF — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2018

Six minutes later, Lukaku was put through on the break, chipping over Penedo to confirm the victory.

#MundialTelemundo En voz de 🎙 @CopanAlvarez ¡Llegó el tercero de #BEL! Así marcó su doblete @RomeluLukaku9 para firmar una triste goleada sobre una debutante #PAN pic.twitter.com/sdj0w2z08r — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2018

With the win, Belgium moves to the top of Group G. Up next for Belgium is Tunisia on Saturday, while Panama takes on England on Sunday.