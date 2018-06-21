American referee Geiger accused of asking for Portugal kit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Denmark and Australia settled for a 1-1 draw on Thursday, as this exciting Group C affair had nothing to separate the two nations at the end of 90 minutes.

As it stands, the Danes lead the group with four points, while Australia earned its first point of the World Cup.

France will meet Peru later on Thursday, with Les Bleus having won its first match and Peru having suffered defeat to Denmark.

The Danes broke through after seven minutes when Nicolai Jørgensen picked out a perfect back-heel pass to Christian Eriksen at the top of the box, before the Tottenham Hotspur attacker volleyed home for a 1-0 lead.

#MundialTelemundo REVIVE el gol de #DEN apenas al 6' cuando @ChrisEriksen8 abre el marcador con un remate de zurda dentro del área. pic.twitter.com/foIJHjXJsW — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 21, 2018

Jørgensen nearly doubled the Denmark advantage in the 24th minute when the 27-year-old had an open header from close range that skewed just wide of the target.

Australia worked its way into the match following the opener, and were awarded a penalty kick in the 37th minute after VAR Mark Geiger altered an initial decision for a handball inside the box.

Mile Jedinak converted the spot kick to level the match at 1-1, giving the Socceroos life.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Lo empata #AUS! por la vía del penal anota Mile Jedinak. REVIVE el gol acá… pic.twitter.com/VWRcdDxyfF — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 21, 2018

A dangerous free kick four minutes later almost gave Denmark the lead once again, however, Eriksen couldn’t get a crucial touch on the ball to knock it over the goal line before Ryan collected.

The second half continued with lightning pace from both sides, and Aaron Mooy‘s 71st minute blast came inches away from giving Australia an improbable lead.

The two nations will conclude Group C play on June 26, as Denmark faces France and Australia takes on CONMEBOL side Peru.