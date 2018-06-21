WATCH: World Cup, Day 9 — Iceland’s next step, Brazilian bounce back?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brazil is one of the favorites of the 2018 World Cup, while Iceland is the smallest nation to qualify for the world’s biggest tournament.

On Friday, both enter their second match days feeling quite different after 1-1 draws.

They won’t face each other, of course, but the contrast is striking nevertheless.

Brazil opens the day’s action when it squares off with Costa Rica, who fell to Serbia in the opener. For Serbia, a dark horse of the tournament, it will be a meeting with Switzerland.

Then there’s Iceland’s bid to climb into the Group D driver’s seat by knocking off Nigeria. A win from Iceland would make Lionel Messi and Argentina’s task of qualifying for the knockout rounds extremely unlikely.

Below is Friday’s schedule in full.

2018 World Cup schedule – Wednesday, June 20

Group D

Nigeria vs. Iceland: Volgograd, 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group E

Brazil vs. Costa Rica: Saint Petersburg, 8 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Serbia vs. Switzerland: Kaliningrad, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

