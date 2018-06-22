Jorginho to Man City? Italian report, Noel Gallagher say so

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I don’t know about you, but I like my transfer news served up piping fresh from the hot stove of Oasis.

Well, at least ex-members of Oasis.

Noted Man City fanatic Noel Gallagher was performing in Naples on Friday with his band the High Flying Birds.

After pumping through a couple Oasis tunes and a cover of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” on Thursday, the singer tossed a little banter toward the crowd.

You see, Man City really wants Napoli midfielder Jorginho, and Gallagher at least looks like a man in the know as Italy’s Corriere Della Sport is reporting that the midfielder is trading his blue shirts between countries.

Jorginho will cost City $57 million, according to the report, which follows this barb from Noel.

Noel Gallagher, a big Man City fan, finished his concert in Naples tonight by saying: "Best of luck to Napoli for next season, and thanks for Jorginho". 😂 — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) June 21, 2018

