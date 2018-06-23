Hazard, Lukaku help Belgium to rout

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard each scored a pair of goals and Michy Batshuayi also scored as Belgium clobbered Tunisia 5-2 in Moscow on Saturday.

Dylan Bronn and Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia.

Belgium leads the group ahead of England’s Sunday match against Panama.

Romelu Lukaku led an early break that led to a Thomas Meunier shot collected by Tunisian keeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.

#MundialTelemundo @RomeluLukaku9 con un zurdazo aumenta su cuota goleadora en Rusia pic.twitter.com/eL0s1Odmzm — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 23, 2018

Eden Hazard won a penalty in the fifth minute, just inside the 18. He converted the chance low and to the right of Ben Mustapha.

Ben Mustapha was fortunate when Hazard’s 12th minute shot of a terrific Lukaku pass was substandard.

Lukaku then scored a beauty in the 16th minute, sent into the 18 by Dries Mertens, when he clinically slid a shot inside the far post.

Tunisia got a surprise answer a minute later, with three goals gracing the games first 18 minutes. Bronn turned a free kick past Thibaut Courtois and into the back of the net.

https://twitter.com/TelemundoSports/status/1010498221116801024

Belgium was knocking on the door for most of the half, and a wobbly Kevin De Bruyne missed Lukaku with a stoppage time cross which should’ve led to a third.

Lukaku got his third courtesy of Meunier a moment later.

Hazard scored his second after the break, and Youri Tielemans assisted Batshuayi’s marker to round out the scoring for Belgium. Ex-Sunderland man Khazri scored late for Tunisia.

7 – Romelu Lukaku has now scored more goals in World Cups and European Championships than any other Belgium player in history. Finisher. #BELTUN #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5Hx8hHbnfx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2018

