Lozano, Vela keep Mexico rolling

Mexico is nearly onto the knockout rounds with plenty of time to spare.
Carlos Vela converted a PK and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez also scored in a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday in Rostov-on-Don.
Heung-Min Son buried a shot in stoppage time for South Korea’s goal.
El Tri got another decent performance from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who also scored Mexico’s goal in a 1-0 win over Germany.
A Swedish win or draw against Germany at 2 p.m. ET moves Mexico onto the knockout rounds.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
A handball allowed Vela his chance from the spot, and Mexico had its lead after 26 minutes.
Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa made several decent stops for Mexico in the win, though South Korea were admittedly wasteful in the final third.
Lozano then cued up Mexico’s insurance goal from Chicharito, who danced around a defender before bounding a ball home.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Son scored a beautiful goal in the third minute of stoppage time to put South Korea on the board.
Belgium was lethal for the second-straight game, mostly doing as it wished in toppling Tunisia 5-2 in Moscow.
The win comes on the heels of a 3-0 defeat of Panama, and “Big Rom” has been the man for the Red Devils.
[ RECAP: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia ]
Romelu Lukaku has four goals in two games, and was a force against Tunisia. His two-goal performance could’ve been four, the highlight a perfectly-timed run to chip home his second off a feed from Thomas Meunier.
Eden Hazard also scored twice, once from the penalty spot, and he marveled at his mate.
“It’s easy to play with Romelu Lukaku, pass him the ball and he scores every time. He was fantastic.”
Belgium advances to the knockout rounds, and will face England in its final match (likely with the group on the line). The winner of the group gets the runner-up of Group H with Japan, Senegal, Poland, and Colombia, and the second place team plays the winner.
“This game we won so we are happy today. We played well and scored five goals. We conceded two, we can improve on that but now we enjoy the next four days and then we play England for the top of the group.”
The England-Belgium match is Thursday in Kaliningrad.
Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard each scored a pair of goals and Michy Batshuayi also scored as Belgium clobbered Tunisia 5-2 in Moscow on Saturday.
Dylan Bronn and Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia.
Belgium leads the group ahead of England’s Sunday match against Panama.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Romelu Lukaku led an early break that led to a Thomas Meunier shot collected by Tunisian keeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.
Eden Hazard won a penalty in the fifth minute, just inside the 18. He converted the chance low and to the right of Ben Mustapha.
Ben Mustapha was fortunate when Hazard’s 12th minute shot of a terrific Lukaku pass was substandard.
Lukaku then scored a beauty in the 16th minute, sent into the 18 by Dries Mertens, when he clinically slid a shot inside the far post.
Tunisia got a surprise answer a minute later, with three goals gracing the games first 18 minutes. Bronn turned a free kick past Thibaut Courtois and into the back of the net.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
https://twitter.com/TelemundoSports/status/1010498221116801024
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Belgium was knocking on the door for most of the half, and a wobbly Kevin De Bruyne missed Lukaku with a stoppage time cross which should’ve led to a third.
Lukaku got his third courtesy of Meunier a moment later.
Hazard scored his second after the break, and Youri Tielemans assisted Batshuayi’s marker to round out the scoring for Belgium. Ex-Sunderland man Khazri scored late for Tunisia.
Romelu Lukaku (2) and Eden Hazard scored for Belgium before Dylan Bronn answered for Tunisia, as dominant Belgium holds a 3-1 lead with three goals gracing the games first 18 minutes on Saturday.
[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]
Lukaku led an early break that led to a Thomas Meunier shot collected by Tunisian keeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.
Hazard won a penalty in the fifth minute, just inside the 18. He converted the chance low and to the right of Ben Mustapha.
Ben Mustapha was fortunate when Hazard’s 12th minute shot of a terrific Lukaku pass was substandard.
Lukaku then scored a beauty in the 16th minute, sent into the 18 by Dries Mertens, when he clinically slid a shot inside the far post.
Tunisia got a surprise answer a minute later when Bronn turned a free kick past Thibaut Courtois and into the back of the net.
Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.
Lukaku would chip the keeper after Meunier played his perfect run to feet.
https://twitter.com/TelemundoSports/status/1010498221116801024
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
Former Newcastle and Liverpool defender Jose Enrique is now an agent, but the headache that came with a manager meeting had nothing to do with the conversation.
[ MORE: Lozano to Barcelona? ]
Enrique had a “brutal” headache following a meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton, his former manager, and tests revealed a rare brain tumor (Spanish language link).
Enrique underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor and now faces 35 sessions of radiotherapy, only available in two European cities.
He lost more than a dozen pounds in a single week, calling it “the toughest time of my life.”