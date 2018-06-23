WATCH: Spurs’ Son scores sensational consolation goal for South Korea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

South Korea has not had a good World Cup, but the Taegeuk Warriors have a fine goal for their tournament highlight reel.

[ RECAP: Mexico 2-1 South Korea ]

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son was frustrated by Mexico’s stifling defense for most of the day, but El Tri had little hope of stopping his stoppage time stunner.

Son took a lay-off and then used a pick into his yard of space to rip into a shot in the third minute of extra time.

South Korea must hope for Germany to beat Sweden, then for Mexico to beat Sweden while it beats Germany and builds goals for tiebreakers.

As unlikely as that is, at least Son had this moment.

#MundialTelemundo Heung-Min Son marca un golazo para #KOR pero no fue suficiente para evitar la derrota ante #MEX pic.twitter.com/0nxnN1CW4U — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 23, 2018

