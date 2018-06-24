More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Japan, Senegal deliver enthralling draw

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Senegal, Japan both have four points
  • Mane, Wague twice put Senegal ahead
  • Inui, Honda equalize twice for Japan

Japan and Senegal played to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Yekaterinburg to leave Group H finely balanced heading into the final round of games.

Sadio Mane and Moussa Wague twice put Senegal ahead but Japan fought back with goals from Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda to grab a point.

Both teams now have four points heading into their final group games, with Japan facing Poland and Senegal playing against Colombia on Thursday.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Senegal started superbly and Mane was denied by a timely block when he got a shot away from close range early on. But the Liverpool man wasn’t to be denied his first World Cup goal.

Shortly after a cross from the right was only half cleared and Youssouf Sabaly’s shot was punched out by Eiji Kawashima but straight into Mane as the ball ricocheted off him and in. A slightly fortuitous goal from Mane but Senegal deserved the lead.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Japan had a few opportunities from distance and grew into the game as an equalizer arrived before half time.

Nagatomo controlled the ball superbly and he played it inside to Inui who curled home a beauty into the far corner to make it 1-1.

Senegal then had a great chance on the break but Niang’s shot was saved by on the onrushing Kawashima.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

At the start of the second half Osaka’s header lacked power as N’Diaye saved, then at the other end Niang volleyed over in an end-to-end encounter.

Osako then squandered a wonderful chance after a fine move down the right saw Shibasaki cross to him six yards out but the Japanese forward somehow missed the ball entirely.

Japan went even closer soon after as Inui again curled a beautiful shot in on goal from the left side of the box but this time his effort pinged off the crossbar and went over.

Wague then put Senegal ahead as they worked the ball from the left to the far post and the 19-year-old right back arrived to smash home as the Lions of Teranga celebrated.

Osako had a shot superbly blocked by Salif Sane but then Senegal shot themselves in the foot as N’Diaye came for a cross and got it all wrong.

That led to Honda having a simple tap in to make it 2-2 and that is how an entertaining encounter finished.

VIDEO: England players ask for US support during World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With England making the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup on Sunday after hammering Panama 6-1, now may be a little too late to get on the Three Lions bandwagon.

Well, maybe not…

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

Comedian James Corden spent some time with the England team and put together the video above to try and entice Americans to support the English national team this summer with the USMNT, obviously, not at the World Cup in Russia.

With Jamie Vardy acting like a cowboy, Kyle Walker refusing to say soccer and Eric Dier getting a football helmet stuck on his head, it’s safe to say they had fun.

Report: Salah may quit Egypt national team

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mohamed Salah is said to be considering his future with the Egyptian national team.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

The Liverpool and Egypt star, who wasn’t fit enough to play in the Pharaohs opener against Uruguay but scored in their 3-1 defeat to hosts Russia earlier this week, is said to be fed up with being used as a political pawn as Egypt based themselves in Chechnya during the tournament.

A report from CNN claims that Salah isn’t happy with what’s been going on in Egypt’s World Cup base in Grozny, as the report states he feels he is being used as a political symbol for Chechnya.

The leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, had the following to say via social media about the 26-year-old superstar.

“Mohamed Salah is an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic! That’s right! I gave Mohamed Salah a copy of the order and a pin at a celebratory dinner that I gave in honour of the Egyptian team.”

Salah will likely play against Saudi Arabia in Egypt’s final Group A game on Monday, but his future with the Egyptian national team seems to be in doubt.

VIDEO: Mane, Inui score in gripping Japan-Senegal clash

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sadio Mane and Takashi Inui both scored in the first half of a gripping Group H clash on Sunday.

Senegal took the lead via Mane’s first World Cup goal which came in slightly fortuitous fashion but Japan hit back as Inui curled home a beauty.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Below you can see both goals in the battle for supremacy in Group H.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

England urge caution after record World Cup win

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

England recorded their largest-ever victory in World Cup history on Sunday, demolishing Panama to reach the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

[ VIDEO: England hammer Panama ]

Harry Kane scored a hat trick, John Stones scored two headers and Jesse Lingard curled home a beauty as the Three Lions ran riot in Nizhny Novgorod with their set-pieces causing Panama endless problems and England 5-0 up at half time.

But Gareth Southgate and his players are urging caution ahead of their Group G showdown against Belgium on Thursday.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

With England and Belgium level on points, goals scored and goals conceded heading into the game, if it ends in a draw in Kaliningrad then England will top the group on “fair play points” if they don’t pick up more yellow or red cards than Belgium.

Hat trick hero and England’s skipper Harry Kane revealed England are enjoying themselves but are keen to stay grounded.

“Fantastic. I am so, so proud of the boys. We are just enjoying it – enjoying being here,” Kane said. “We have been working on set pieces and working on the way we play and it is all coming together. Fantastic to be through and to do it this way is brilliant. We are enjoying it and we have to keep it going, not get ahead of ourselves.”

That last part is key to England making a deep run in this tournament.

Leaking a late goal against Panama may actually do them some good in terms of refocusing the group and creating a little bit of anger that they let a slight advantage slip ahead of facing Belgium.

When speaking to the media afterwards Southgate said he was a little annoyed with England’s start and finish to the game.

“At 5-0 we talked about the importance of one more goal to be top of the group, so that’s why the goal at the end was disappointing, but by the same token for everything everyone has put into it over the last few weeks it is rewarding to see how they are playing and how they are enjoying their football and I am sure everybody at home was enjoying it as well,” Southgate said. “Confidence wise it was important that we were able to score goals. Our set plays were also a threat and that was pleasing to see.

Do England want to win the group?

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

With the likes of Germany struggling, they may well be better suited to finishing second in Group G behind Belgium and be on the other side of the bracket. If that happens England would face the winner of what will likely be Mexico vs. Switzerland in a quarterfinal, if they make it past Group H’s top team in their last 16 clash.

Again, all of this is getting way ahead of ourselves but England can’t afford to do that as their young squad have shown enough defensive lapses in their opening two games to suggest better teams will benefit better than Tunisia and Panama did. A fluid 3-4-3 formation has allowed England’s attacking players to flourish with Kane leading the World Cup in goals with five, but it has also seen their back three left exposed at times with both wing backs encouraged to push on.

England is safely through to the last 16 and although many will say they’ve played two weak teams so far, you can only beat what is in front of you.

Now, the real tournament begins for Southgate’s boys.