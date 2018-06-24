MLS: NYCFC beat TFC in new coach Torrent’s debut

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jo Inge Berget scored twice and coach Domenec Torrent celebrated his New York City FC debut with a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday.

Slick. Berget back heels it into the net. It's 1-1! #NYCvTOR https://t.co/oiPppsAk7Q — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 24, 2018

Berget made it 2-1 in the 68th minute, following Maximiliano Moralez’s direct pass up the right channel and slotting it home.

What a ball from Moralez. 😍 Too easy for Berget. 2-1 to @NYCFC. #NYCvTOR https://t.co/haVo1mg6cE — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 24, 2018

NYCFC (9-3-4) tied it at 1 in the 51st minute on Berget’s back heel from the top of the 6-yard box.

Víctor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto (4-8-3) in the 37th minute. Vasquez outran his defender on Auro’s long ball up the right side and sent a chip shot over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Oh my. Victor Vazquez beautifully chips the keeper to put @TorontoFC in front 1-0! #NYCvTOR https://t.co/JuMIDzbiBq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 24, 2018

NYCFC’s David Villa left the game in the 28th minute with a non-contact injury.

Torrent replaced Patrick Vieira in New York shortly after Vieira’s departure for OGC Nice was officially confirmed. Torrent had been the right-hand man to Pep Guardiola for the last 11 years, most recently at Manchester City.