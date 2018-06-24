VIDEO: England players ask for US support during World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Senegal, Japan both have four points

Mane, Wague twice put Senegal ahead

Inui, Honda equalize twice for Japan

Japan and Senegal played to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Yekaterinburg to leave Group H finely balanced heading into the final round of games.

Sadio Mane and Moussa Wague twice put Senegal ahead but Japan fought back with goals from Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda to grab a point.

Both teams now have four points heading into their final group games, with Japan facing Poland and Senegal playing against Colombia on Thursday.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Senegal started superbly and Mane was denied by a timely block when he got a shot away from close range early on. But the Liverpool man wasn’t to be denied his first World Cup goal.

Shortly after a cross from the right was only half cleared and Youssouf Sabaly’s shot was punched out by Eiji Kawashima but straight into Mane as the ball ricocheted off him and in. A slightly fortuitous goal from Mane but Senegal deserved the lead.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Japan had a few opportunities from distance and grew into the game as an equalizer arrived before half time.

Nagatomo controlled the ball superbly and he played it inside to Inui who curled home a beauty into the far corner to make it 1-1.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Despertó #JPN! Takashi Inui llega al área y con un disparo cruzado define el empate ante #SEN pic.twitter.com/HGqydNNgiT — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2018

Senegal then had a great chance on the break but Niang’s shot was saved by on the onrushing Kawashima.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

At the start of the second half Osaka’s header lacked power as N’Diaye saved, then at the other end Niang volleyed over in an end-to-end encounter.

Osako then squandered a wonderful chance after a fine move down the right saw Shibasaki cross to him six yards out but the Japanese forward somehow missed the ball entirely.

Japan went even closer soon after as Inui again curled a beautiful shot in on goal from the left side of the box but this time his effort pinged off the crossbar and went over.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Llegó el segundo de #SEN! Por conducto de Moussa Wagué, quien aprovecha un balón para definir de primera el segundo ante #JAP pic.twitter.com/a3z3390bIq — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2018

Wague then put Senegal ahead as they worked the ball from the left to the far post and the 19-year-old right back arrived to smash home as the Lions of Teranga celebrated.

Osako had a shot superbly blocked by Salif Sane but then Senegal shot themselves in the foot as N’Diaye came for a cross and got it all wrong.

That led to Honda having a simple tap in to make it 2-2 and that is how an entertaining encounter finished.

#MundialTelemundo ¡El empate llegó para #JPN desde la banca! @kskgroup2017 recibe en el área y empuja el balón para igualar en el marcador ante #SEN pic.twitter.com/G09P0FgJCr — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 24, 2018

