VIDEO: Mane, Inui score in gripping Japan-Senegal clash

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Sadio Mane and Takashi Inui both scored in the first half of a gripping Group H clash on Sunday.

Senegal took the lead via Mane’s first World Cup goal which came in slightly fortuitous fashion but Japan hit back as Inui curled home a beauty.

Below you can see both goals in the battle for supremacy in Group H.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah is said to be considering his future with the Egyptian national team.

The Liverpool and Egypt star, who wasn’t fit enough to play in the Pharaohs opener against Uruguay but scored in their 3-1 defeat to hosts Russia earlier this week, is said to be fed up with being used as a political pawn as Egypt based themselves in Chechnya during the tournament.

A report from CNN claims that Salah isn’t happy with what’s been going on in Egypt’s World Cup base in Grozny, as the report states he feels he is being used as a political symbol for Chechnya.

The leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, had the following to say via social media about the 26-year-old superstar.

“Mohamed Salah is an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic! That’s right! I gave Mohamed Salah a copy of the order and a pin at a celebratory dinner that I gave in honour of the Egyptian team.”

Salah will likely play against Saudi Arabia in Egypt’s final Group A game on Monday, but his future with the Egyptian national team seems to be in doubt.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
England recorded their largest-ever victory in World Cup history on Sunday, demolishing Panama to reach the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

Harry Kane scored a hat trick, John Stones scored two headers and Jesse Lingard curled home a beauty as the Three Lions ran riot in Nizhny Novgorod with their set-pieces causing Panama endless problems and England 5-0 up at half time.

But Gareth Southgate and his players are urging caution ahead of their Group G showdown against Belgium on Thursday.

With England and Belgium level on points, goals scored and goals conceded heading into the game, if it ends in a draw in Kaliningrad then England will top the group on “fair play points” if they don’t pick up more yellow or red cards than Belgium.

Hat trick hero and England’s skipper Harry Kane revealed England are enjoying themselves but are keen to stay grounded.

“Fantastic. I am so, so proud of the boys. We are just enjoying it – enjoying being here,” Kane said. “We have been working on set pieces and working on the way we play and it is all coming together. Fantastic to be through and to do it this way is brilliant. We are enjoying it and we have to keep it going, not get ahead of ourselves.”

That last part is key to England making a deep run in this tournament.

Leaking a late goal against Panama may actually do them some good in terms of refocusing the group and creating a little bit of anger that they let a slight advantage slip ahead of facing Belgium.

When speaking to the media afterwards Southgate said he was a little annoyed with England’s start and finish to the game.

“At 5-0 we talked about the importance of one more goal to be top of the group, so that’s why the goal at the end was disappointing, but by the same token for everything everyone has put into it over the last few weeks it is rewarding to see how they are playing and how they are enjoying their football and I am sure everybody at home was enjoying it as well,” Southgate said. “Confidence wise it was important that we were able to score goals. Our set plays were also a threat and that was pleasing to see.

Do England want to win the group?

With the likes of Germany struggling, they may well be better suited to finishing second in Group G behind Belgium and be on the other side of the bracket. If that happens England would face the winner of what will likely be Mexico vs. Switzerland in a quarterfinal, if they make it past Group H’s top team in their last 16 clash.

Again, all of this is getting way ahead of ourselves but England can’t afford to do that as their young squad have shown enough defensive lapses in their opening two games to suggest better teams will benefit better than Tunisia and Panama did. A fluid 3-4-3 formation has allowed England’s attacking players to flourish with Kane leading the World Cup in goals with five, but it has also seen their back three left exposed at times with both wing backs encouraged to push on.

England is safely through to the last 16 and although many will say they’ve played two weak teams so far, you can only beat what is in front of you.

Now, the real tournament begins for Southgate’s boys.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
  • Kane has eight goals in his last five games for England
  • Stones scores first two England goals; Lingard nets stunner
  • England qualify for last 16 of World Cup
  • Panama knocked out

England battered Panama 6-1 in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, as the Three Lions qualified for the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup with a group game to spare.

John Stones and Harry Kane both scored doubles (with headers and penalty kicks respectively) and Jesse Lingard scored a stunner in a stunning first half performance. Kane then completed his hat trick in the second half as he leads the World Cup in scoring with five goals.

This marked the first time England had scored four goals in a World Cup game since 1966, while Panama have crashed out of their first-ever World Cup after conceding nine goals and scoring just once through Felipe Baloy’s late consolation.

England now face Belgium in Kaliningrad on Thursday in a clash for the top spot in Group G with both teams winning their opening two group games.

Early on Panama carved out a few decent chances but Godoy fired over from a great position on the left and soon after England were ahead.

A Kieran Trippier corner from the right found John Stones completely unmarked and the Man City center back headed home his first goal. England’s first three goals at the World Cup had all come from their first eight corner kicks.

Panama responded well to going behind as Barcenas curled a shot just wide of the far post but then the killer second goal arrived for England midway through the first half. Jesse Lingard made a perfectly timed run towards but was then hauled down by Escobar and a penalty kick was awarded.

Kane slammed home the spot kick to make it 2-0 as England were in cruise control.

Harry Maguire nodded a header onto the roof of the net from another set piece opportunity, while Panama occasionally looked dangerous on the break but didn’t have a shot on target in the first half.

England then scored a third as Lingard curled home a stunner after fine interplay with Raheem Sterling, and soon it was 4-0. A superbly worked free kick saw Stones head home from close distance and soon after it was 5-0. Both Stones and Kane were wrestled in the box by Panamanian defenders and the latter stepped up to smash home his second and England’s fifth as Panama were in tatters.

After the break England continued to pour forward and Kane soon completed his hat trick.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek‘s shot from distance deflected off Kane’s heel and flew in and moments later he was substituted with his job well and truly done.

Panama had a decent chance to grab a consolation goal but Jordan Pickford flew off his line to close the angle on Murillo, then skipper Roman Torres somehow side-footed wide from a corner late on.

However the consolation did arrive as Baloy finished superbly from a free kick to score Panama’s first-ever goal at a World Cup to at least give their fans something to celebrate in the 6-1 defeat.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
The Three Lions are cruising towards the last 16 of the World Cup.

England led Panama 5-0 in Nizhny Novgorod as the half time whistle blew and Lingard’s curler was the pick of the bunch as Harry Kane and John Stones each had a double with penalty kicks and headers respectively.

Watch Lingard’s stunner in the video below.

