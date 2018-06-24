WATCH: World Cup, Day 11 — Time to settle Groups A & B

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Day 12 of the 2018 World Cup is up next, on Monday, and with it begins the final round of group games to decide the 16 teams headed to the knockout rounds. For the next four days, we’ll be treated to four games each day.

Also, the end of 8 a.m. ET kickoffs. Hooray for sleeping in.

First up, the conclusion of Group A, where both the hosts, Russia, and Uruguay have already advanced with wins in their first two games. Now, the two meet in the southwestern city of Samara to determine who’ll go through to the round of 16 as the group winners, and who’ll be the runners-up. Most likely awaiting either of them will be Spain and Portugal, pending the order in which they finish in Group B.

Speaking of Group B, Spain will finish group play against fourth-place and points-less Morocco, while Portugal have a tricky meeting with third-place Iran, who sit just a point behind the reigning European champions. The winner of Group B will face the runners-up of Group A, and vice versa.

Below is Monday’s schedule in full.

2018 World Cup schedule – Monday, June 25

Group A

Uruguay vs. Russia: Samara, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt: Volgograd, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group B

Spain vs. Morocco: Kaliningrad, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Iran vs. Portugal: Saransk, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE



