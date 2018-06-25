Uruguay tops Russia & Group A with perfect record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The host nation looked strong in its opening two matches, but they ran into a far superior side on Monday.

Uruguay finished atop Group A with a 3-0 win over Russia in Samara, behind goals from Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and an own goal from Russia’s Denis Cheryshev.

With the victory, the South Americans win Group A with nine points, while Russia finishes runners’ up with six points.

Suarez gave the Uruguayans the lead after just 10 minutes, when the Barcelona man struck via a free kick on the edge of the penalty area.

The goal for Suarez is his second of the World Cup, which leads Uruguay.

The lead was quickly doubled in the 23rd minute, when Diego Laxalt unleashed a shot from distance that took a wicked deflection and went beyond goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Laxalt’s effort hit Russia attacker Denis Cheryshev before gliding towards the near post for the own goal.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Autogol! Diego Laxalt disparó de fuera del área y @Cheryshev desvió el balón dejando sin oportunidad al arquero. Síguelo en VIVO por @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/657cS3HGzT — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 25, 2018

The fortunes for Russia just got worse as the first half wore on, and the hosts were reduced to 10 men just beyond the hour mark when Igor Smolnikov was sent off after picking up his second yellow card.

Meanwhile, it had been a disappointing start to the World Cup for Edinson Cavani, but the PSG man finally got a goal for his country in the late stages of the match to extend the lead to 3-0.

Uruguay will face the runner up in Group B, while Russia will await the Group B winner in the Round of 16.