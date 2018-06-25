WATCH: World Cup, Day 13 — Messi, Argentina need a miracle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Day 13 of the 2018 World Cup is up next, on Tuesday, and it’s time to settle Groups C and D, which feature the likes of France, Argentina and Croatia.

France (6 points) have already booked a place in the knockout rounds, but they need a draw or win against Denmark (4 points) on Tuesday to win the group. Given the volatile state of Group D, where Croatia look poised to finish top and Argentina could finish fourth or second, it’s impossible to determine the benefit of finishing first rather than second. Australia (1 point), who face Peru (0 points), need a win and a Danish loss to sneak into second place.

In the aforementioned topsy-turvy Group D, Croatia (6 points) will finish top if they draw or win against Iceland (1 point), or if Nigeria (3 points) draw or lose when they take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina (1 point), who themselves need to win and hope Croatia’s backups can also beat Iceland.

Below is Tuesday’s schedule in full.

2018 World Cup schedule – Tuesday, June 26

Group C

Denmark vs. France: Moscow, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Australia vs. Peru: Sochi, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group D

Nigeria vs. Argentina: St. Petersburg, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Iceland vs. Croatia: Rostov, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE



