Getty Images

Bizarre spelling confusion in Iran v Portugal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
Iran came agonizingly close to knocking Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup on Monday and they could’ve topped Group B had a late chance from Mehdi Taremi gone the other side of the post.

Instead they are heading home at the group stage.

But there was something other than the chaos involving VAR and Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed penalty kick which incensed some concerned with Iran: the spelling on Portugal’s jerseys.

As is the case for international games, the opposition and date of the game is stitched on the jersey by the badge to commemorate the occasion.

Yet when a close-up shot of Portugal’s jersey was shown on television, many Iranians were up in arms as they thought the jerseys read “Iraq v Portugal, 25 June, 2018, Saransk.”

Of course, Iraq are Iran’s fierce rivals, so, cue uproar among the Iranian contingent.

However, when it was quickly pointed out that Iran is spelt “Irao” in Portuguese, then, well, it all made sense.

One of the more bizarre situations in this World Cup so far…

Transfer rumor roundup: Ings on the move; Godin to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 9:07 AM EDT
Danny Ings looks set to leave Liverpool this summer with multiple outlets reporting he has agreed with Jurgen Klopp to move on to find regular action.

Ings, 25, has been hit with two major knee injuries during his three seasons at Liverpool and battled back to make 14 appearances last season off the bench for the Anfield club.

However, it doesn’t appear that regular minutes will be upcoming for Ings with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Dominic Solanke ahead of him in the pecking order.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Inter Milan are all said to be interested in signing the England international and many more clubs will be sniffing around Ings as he’s been linked with Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham in the past.

He is a poacher in the box, works the channels superbly and is hungry to regain the form which saw him score 11 PL goals in 2014-15 for Burnley. A sharp Danny Ings is a danger to any defense in the Premier League.

Diego Godin, 32, has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Uruguay’s captain has been a monster so far for La Celeste at the World Cup, as the Atletico Madrid center back has led them to three victories in the group stage to set up a last 16 clash with Portugal.

Per a report from Spanish outlet AS, Godin could be available for just $23.8 million this summer as he has just one year left on his current deal at Atleti. Although contract talks are expected with Atleti, the Uruguayan is said to be contemplating a move with both United and Juventus interested.

Jose Mourinho wants to add extra steel to his defense and with United already signing Fred and Diogo Dalot this summer, the Red Devils aren’t messing around when it comes to rebuilding their squad.

Godin’s no-nonsense style of defending will certainly slot in with Mourinho’s love for combative play and you can see him being one of his generals at Old Trafford.

Nainggolan joins Inter Milan from Roma

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 8:07 AM EDT
MILAN (AP) Combative midfielder Radja Nainggolan has joined Inter Milan from rival Roma.

The fee is expected to be 24 million euros ($28 million) with two players – veteran fullback Davide Santon and 18-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo – also heading to Roma in exchange.

At Inter, Nainggolan will reunite with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti says, “Nainggolan is the turbo that was missing in our motor.”

The 30-year-old player was an integral member of Roma’s run to the 2017-18 Champions League semifinals.

He spent 4 1/2 years at Roma, having made his Serie A debut with Cagliari.

Nainggolan announced his international retirement last month after being left out of Belgium’s World Cup squad.

Belgium and England set to rest, rotate, maybe disappoint

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Associated PressJun 25, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Sadly for the fans, Belgium and England are ready to rest and rotate.

In it for the long haul, they face a World Cup reality that could strip some of the flavor from a mouthwatering group decider between two Premier League-rich squads and two of the tournament’s high-scoring teams.

Both have already qualified for the last 16 — only the group winner needs to be decided — so Thursday’s Group G finale in Kaliningrad provides a rare chance in an unrelenting World Cup schedule to rest tired legs, recover from injuries and avoid the risk of suspensions.

And so the big individual matchups that held so much intrigue a week ago may not materialize.

“It will be major (team) changes against England,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “The reality is that we are qualified and in a tournament like the World Cup, you’re only as good as the 23 players (in the squad). There will be opportunities for other players.”

So, possibly no Romelu Lukaku up against former Everton teammate John Stones. No midfield contest pitching Eden Hazard of Chelsea and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City on Belgium’s side against Jordan Henderson of Liverpool and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United on England’s.

And maybe no sign of the World Cup’s leading goal-scorer, England captain Harry Kane, taking on Tottenham clubmate and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen.

If Kane and Lukaku don’t get on the field, two of the three top goal-scorers in Russia will be missing.

And that would be a shame for the fans.

But that’s the World Cup, where if you want to win the title you need to get through seven games in a little over four weeks, and win four of those games against the best in the space of 16 days at the business end.

“If we could have seven days to prepare (for) the game and then have another seven days until the next game, I would say let’s carry on with the same starting 11,” Martinez said.

Belgium has reasons other than fatigue to rotate its players.

Main striker Lukaku and playmaker Hazard both picked up injuries in the 5-2 win against Tunisia, Martinez said, as did forward Dries Mertens. Although none of those injuries appear serious, they are obvious candidates to miss the England match to ensure they are 100 percent fit for the knockouts.

Also, influential midfielder De Bruyne and defenders Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier have one yellow card at the World Cup. Another against England would see them suspended for the first of the knockout games.

Maintaining a winning momentum can be precious at the World Cup, the counter-argument that needs to be carefully considered by Martinez and England coach Gareth Southgate as they try to strike a balance.

“We don’t want to take our foot off the gas with the performances we are putting in right now,” England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said after the 6-1 pummeling of Panama.

But Southgate said England also had to “decide what is our priority.”

Easy answer: the knockout games.

For the English, Kane and central midfielder Henderson, who is coming off a long season with Champions League finalist Liverpool, might be asked to sit out against Belgium. Even if they don’t want to.

“It is his (Southgate’s) decision, I guess,” said Kane, who leads the running for the Golden Boot award with five goals in two games. “Obviously I want to play, I want to perform. Whatever decision he makes, it is his decision.”

At a World Cup players want to play every match, England’s Lingard said, “but you’ve got to listen to the coach.”

There’s one more reason why the Belgians and English may not be desperate to roll out their big guns in Kaliningrad.

Whoever wins the group could possibly face defending champion Germany or Neymar and Brazil in the quarterfinals. Second in the group presents, at least on paper, an easier path.

Both camps denied giving any time to the theory that a defeat might help them in the longer term.

“I want to win,” England defender Stones said. “If you go into it with a different mindset, (that) second’s better … it doesn’t end well in my previous experience.”

WATCH: World Cup, Day 13 — Messi, Argentina need a miracle

Photo by Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 25, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Day 13 of the 2018 World Cup is up next, on Tuesday, and it’s time to settle Groups C and D, which feature the likes of France, Argentina and Croatia.

France (6 points) have already booked a place in the knockout rounds, but they need a draw or win against Denmark (4 points) on Tuesday to win the group. Given the volatile state of Group D, where Croatia look poised to finish top and Argentina could finish fourth or second, it’s impossible to determine the benefit of finishing first rather than second. Australia (1 point), who face Peru (0 points), need a win and a Danish loss to sneak into second place.

In the aforementioned topsy-turvy Group D, Croatia (6 points) will finish top if they draw or win against Iceland (1 point), or if Nigeria (3 points) draw or lose when they take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina (1 point), who themselves need to win and hope Croatia’s backups can also beat Iceland.

Below is Tuesday’s schedule in full.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

2018 World Cup schedule – Tuesday, June 26

Group C
Denmark vs. France: Moscow, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Australia vs. Peru: Sochi, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group D
Nigeria vs. Argentina: St. Petersburg, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Iceland vs. Croatia: Rostov, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE