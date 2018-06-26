Denmark reach last 16 after stalemate with France

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First 0-0 of the 2018 World Cup in the 38th game

France win Group C with seven points

Denmark finish second with five points

Both teams advance to last 16 after lackluster display

Denmark and France drew 0-0 in Moscow on Tuesday in a game which was far from a classic with fans booing both sets of players as they left the pitch.

France were already through to the last 16 ahead of this game and Didier Deschamps rested the likes of Paul Pogba, Hugo Lloris and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the knockout rounds as Les Bleus finished top of Group C.

Denmark knew a draw would be enough to see them through to the last 16 for the first time since 2002 and that’s exactly what they played for as they finished second in Group C.

Denmark came flying out of the traps early on and Martin Braithwaite had a few surging runs thwarted by the French defense, while Lucas Hernandez went down in the box but no penalty kick was given.

At the other end Olivier Giroud fired just over as a much-changed France side struggled for any fluency, especially going forward.

At the other end Andreas Cornelius played a perfect ball into the box for the onrushing Eriksen and as he looked to be getting on the ball he fell over under pressure from France’s Hernandez and goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

France did improve going forward but Denmark looked fairly comfortable heading into the second half.

Eriksen’s dipping free kick caused Mandanda some problems but he gathered at the second attempt just ahead of Cornelius as the Danes grew into the game.

Denmark then went close again as Eriksen drilled a low shot just wide of the post.

Substitute Nabil Fekir drilled a shot into the side-netting as France had plenty of the ball but couldn’t break down a stubborn Danish defense.

