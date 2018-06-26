Messi, Rojo react to Argentina win: ‘Well-deserved joy’

Marcos Rojo was in tears after his late goal lifted Argentina from the dregs of its footballing history into the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
[ MORE: Croatia tops Iceland ]
Rojo blasted a volley from Gabriel Mercado home as the match-winner of a 2-1 Group D finale against Nigeria, joining a marvelous Lionel Messi opener on the score sheet.
And Rojo was very much here for Messi.
“Lionel Messi had told the guys he was going to score a goal more than ever. The goal is for my family and for this group that deserves it. Let’s go Argentina!”
Messi was effusive in his praise for his teammates, Argentine people, and even a more holy spirit.
“We were confident that we would win this game. It’s wonderful to have won it this way. It is a well-deserved joy. I knew that God is with us and he was not going to leave us out. I thank all the people who are here, for all their sacrifice, and all those who are in Argentina who were always with us. The shirt of the national team is above all.”
Religious enthusiasm aside, we’re grateful that Messi’s World Cup story plays on (though there wasn’t a team in Group D without plenty of reason for our support). Against France, though, Messi may need some archangels to come down play defense for Argentina.
Atlanta United is one of only two MLS sides averaging two points-per-game this season, but their path toward maintaining that impressive figure just got a lot more difficult.
Darlington Nagbe is set to miss two to three months with a groin injury.
[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]
While Nagbe, 27, has only managed a single assist for the Five Stripes, the American midfielder has played more minutes than any teammate outside of Miguel Almiron and Michael Parkhurst.
Atlanta United has made a signing in the center of the park, with Tata Martino’s bunch adding Argentine 23-year-old Eric Remedi from Banfield.
The injury could also cost him the opportunity to impress a new USMNT coach when the Yanks return to the pitch for September matches against Brazil and Mexico.
Neymar did not cover himself in glory when he dove to earn a penalty despite the presence of a tool designed to overturn instances just like it.
The Brazilian captain returned from injury in time for the tournament, but has yet to find his peak form despite a goal at the end of a 2-0 defeat of Costa Rica.’s
[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]
Coach Tite isn’t worried about his megastar, and says folks should take a deep breath and consider that maybe the recuperating superstar is just hitting his stride ahead of the third group game, against Serbia on Wednesday. From the BBC:
“This is an evolution, if you look at the heat map of his last two games, it has increased considerably. Maybe he will be at the top of his game in the next match. We shouldn’t place the whole responsibility on his shoulders.”
Perhaps goals in his first two friendlies since returning from his broken foot put our expectations too high, but Neymar was certainly a force in the win over Costa Rica.
He’ll be needed against a very strong Serbian dark horse at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Diego Maradona was one of the stars of Tuesday’s World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria, and no you didn’t miss a story about the 57-year-old coming out of retirement.
Maradona was captured on camera doing everything from sleeping to dancing with a Nigerian fan to flipping a pair of birds to hecklers while seemingly mouthing an offensive slur after Argentina took a 2-1 lead.
[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]
And while all that goes from questionable to entertaining and back, depending on the instance in question, what occurred after the game was nothing short of concerning.
Video of Maradona needing help to get up the stairs in his corporate suite raised concerns and reports followed of a possible hospitalization.
The Independent reports that the Argentine legend was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital, but is stable and will fly back to Moscow.
In the fifth episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Iranians party outside of the Portugal team hotel prior to their match, Mohamed Salah mulls international retirement, and more.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
There will be plenty more to come over the next few weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.
Click play on the video above to watch the first episode in full.