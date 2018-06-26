Midfielder Javier Pastore joins Roma from PSG

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ROME (AP) Roma has signed attacking Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Serie A club says on Tuesday it paid PSG 24.5 million euros ($28.6 million) for the 29-year-old Pastore, who has signed a five-year contract.

It is a return to Italy for Pastore, who spent two years at Palermo before joining PSG in 2011.

Roma sporting director Monchi says: “In my career as a sporting director I have signed a lot of players, but Javier might just be the one with the most talent.”

It is Roma’s third signing of the day after deals for Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo.

The duo joined from Inter Milan for a combined total of 14 million euros ($16.3 million) with Radja Nainggolan moving the other way in a deal which values the Belgium international at 38 million euros ($44.3 million).

Nainggolan has signed a four-year contract at Inter, where he will reunite with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.