Midfielder Javier Pastore joins Roma from PSG

ROME (AP) Roma has signed attacking Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Serie A club says on Tuesday it paid PSG 24.5 million euros ($28.6 million) for the 29-year-old Pastore, who has signed a five-year contract.
It is a return to Italy for Pastore, who spent two years at Palermo before joining PSG in 2011.
Roma sporting director Monchi says: “In my career as a sporting director I have signed a lot of players, but Javier might just be the one with the most talent.”
It is Roma’s third signing of the day after deals for Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo.
The duo joined from Inter Milan for a combined total of 14 million euros ($16.3 million) with Radja Nainggolan moving the other way in a deal which values the Belgium international at 38 million euros ($44.3 million).
Nainggolan has signed a four-year contract at Inter, where he will reunite with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.
Only one team of the eight World Cup combatants taking the pitches of Russia on Tuesday has been eliminated from the tournament.
Costa Rica is out of the running in Group E, where it will face Switzerland, while Brazil and Serbia stage what could be an occasion to relish at the same time (2 p.m. ET) in Kazan.
Brazil and Switzerland both advance with a draw, while Serbia needs either a win or a draw and a Costa Rican upset of Switzerland (plus tiebreakers).
Earlier in the day is Group F action, where Mexico needs a draw against Sweden to advance to the knockout rounds, while Germany, Sweden, and South Korea need, well, just read this, okay?
Below is Wednesday’s schedule in full.
2018 World Cup schedule – Wednesday, June 27
Group F
Mexico vs. Sweden: Moscow, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Germany vs. South Korea: Nizhny Novgorod, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Group E
Serbia vs. Brazil: Kazan, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica: Yekaterinburg, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Marcos Rojo was in tears after his late goal lifted Argentina from the dregs of its footballing history into the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
[ MORE: Croatia tops Iceland ]
Rojo blasted a volley from Gabriel Mercado home as the match-winner of a 2-1 Group D finale against Nigeria, joining a marvelous Lionel Messi opener on the score sheet.
And Rojo was very much here for Messi.
“Lionel Messi had told the guys he was going to score a goal more than ever. The goal is for my family and for this group that deserves it. Let’s go Argentina!”
Messi was effusive in his praise for his teammates, Argentine people, and even a more holy spirit.
“We were confident that we would win this game. It’s wonderful to have won it this way. It is a well-deserved joy. I knew that God is with us and he was not going to leave us out. I thank all the people who are here, for all their sacrifice, and all those who are in Argentina who were always with us. The shirt of the national team is above all.”
Religious enthusiasm aside, we’re grateful that Messi’s World Cup story plays on (though there wasn’t a team in Group D without plenty of reason for our support). Against France, though, Messi may need some archangels to come down play defense for Argentina.
Lionel Messi struck early and Marcos Rojo became a national hero when his late goal gave Argentina a knockout round berth with a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the World Cup on Tuesday.
Messi’s goal was brilliant. He collected a diagonal rope from Ever Banega with his thigh, dragging the ball into position before belting it beyond the reach of Francis Uzoho
It could’ve been a brace for Messi, but 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho pushed the Argentine’s terrific free kick off the far post.
But Nigeria found its way to the scoresheet when Javier Mascherano was not given the benefit of the doubt for holding in the box on a corner kick.
Wilfred Ndidi blazed a shot over the bar in the 71st minute as Nigeria looked to put an end to all doubt.
Nigeria had another chance to put it to bed in the 75th minute when Marcos Rojo headed a ball off his arm, but the referee said there was no intent.
Gonzalo Higuain should’ve had it 2-1 in the 81st, but missed horribly with a cutback pass into the 18.
Argentina backstop Franco Armani made an outstanding in-tight save in the 82nd to keep the Albiceleste’s hopes alive.
