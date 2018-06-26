More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Nainggolan joins Inter Milan from Roma

Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 8:07 AM EDT
MILAN (AP) Combative midfielder Radja Nainggolan has joined Inter Milan from rival Roma.

The fee is expected to be 24 million euros ($28 million) with two players – veteran fullback Davide Santon and 18-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo – also heading to Roma in exchange.

At Inter, Nainggolan will reunite with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti says, “Nainggolan is the turbo that was missing in our motor.”

The 30-year-old player was an integral member of Roma’s run to the 2017-18 Champions League semifinals.

He spent 4 1/2 years at Roma, having made his Serie A debut with Cagliari.

Nainggolan announced his international retirement last month after being left out of Belgium’s World Cup squad.

Belgium and England set to rest, rotate, maybe disappoint

Associated PressJun 25, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Sadly for the fans, Belgium and England are ready to rest and rotate.

In it for the long haul, they face a World Cup reality that could strip some of the flavor from a mouthwatering group decider between two Premier League-rich squads and two of the tournament’s high-scoring teams.

Both have already qualified for the last 16 — only the group winner needs to be decided — so Thursday’s Group G finale in Kaliningrad provides a rare chance in an unrelenting World Cup schedule to rest tired legs, recover from injuries and avoid the risk of suspensions.

And so the big individual matchups that held so much intrigue a week ago may not materialize.

“It will be major (team) changes against England,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “The reality is that we are qualified and in a tournament like the World Cup, you’re only as good as the 23 players (in the squad). There will be opportunities for other players.”

So, possibly no Romelu Lukaku up against former Everton teammate John Stones. No midfield contest pitching Eden Hazard of Chelsea and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City on Belgium’s side against Jordan Henderson of Liverpool and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United on England’s.

And maybe no sign of the World Cup’s leading goal-scorer, England captain Harry Kane, taking on Tottenham clubmate and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen.

If Kane and Lukaku don’t get on the field, two of the three top goal-scorers in Russia will be missing.

And that would be a shame for the fans.

But that’s the World Cup, where if you want to win the title you need to get through seven games in a little over four weeks, and win four of those games against the best in the space of 16 days at the business end.

“If we could have seven days to prepare (for) the game and then have another seven days until the next game, I would say let’s carry on with the same starting 11,” Martinez said.

Belgium has reasons other than fatigue to rotate its players.

Main striker Lukaku and playmaker Hazard both picked up injuries in the 5-2 win against Tunisia, Martinez said, as did forward Dries Mertens. Although none of those injuries appear serious, they are obvious candidates to miss the England match to ensure they are 100 percent fit for the knockouts.

Also, influential midfielder De Bruyne and defenders Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier have one yellow card at the World Cup. Another against England would see them suspended for the first of the knockout games.

Maintaining a winning momentum can be precious at the World Cup, the counter-argument that needs to be carefully considered by Martinez and England coach Gareth Southgate as they try to strike a balance.

“We don’t want to take our foot off the gas with the performances we are putting in right now,” England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said after the 6-1 pummeling of Panama.

But Southgate said England also had to “decide what is our priority.”

Easy answer: the knockout games.

For the English, Kane and central midfielder Henderson, who is coming off a long season with Champions League finalist Liverpool, might be asked to sit out against Belgium. Even if they don’t want to.

“It is his (Southgate’s) decision, I guess,” said Kane, who leads the running for the Golden Boot award with five goals in two games. “Obviously I want to play, I want to perform. Whatever decision he makes, it is his decision.”

At a World Cup players want to play every match, England’s Lingard said, “but you’ve got to listen to the coach.”

There’s one more reason why the Belgians and English may not be desperate to roll out their big guns in Kaliningrad.

Whoever wins the group could possibly face defending champion Germany or Neymar and Brazil in the quarterfinals. Second in the group presents, at least on paper, an easier path.

Both camps denied giving any time to the theory that a defeat might help them in the longer term.

“I want to win,” England defender Stones said. “If you go into it with a different mindset, (that) second’s better … it doesn’t end well in my previous experience.”

WATCH: World Cup, Day 13 — Messi, Argentina need a miracle

By Andy EdwardsJun 25, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Day 13 of the 2018 World Cup is up next, on Tuesday, and it’s time to settle Groups C and D, which feature the likes of France, Argentina and Croatia.

France (6 points) have already booked a place in the knockout rounds, but they need a draw or win against Denmark (4 points) on Tuesday to win the group. Given the volatile state of Group D, where Croatia look poised to finish top and Argentina could finish fourth or second, it’s impossible to determine the benefit of finishing first rather than second. Australia (1 point), who face Peru (0 points), need a win and a Danish loss to sneak into second place.

In the aforementioned topsy-turvy Group D, Croatia (6 points) will finish top if they draw or win against Iceland (1 point), or if Nigeria (3 points) draw or lose when they take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina (1 point), who themselves need to win and hope Croatia’s backups can also beat Iceland.

Below is Tuesday’s schedule in full.

2018 World Cup schedule – Tuesday, June 26

Group C
Denmark vs. France: Moscow, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Australia vs. Peru: Sochi, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group D
Nigeria vs. Argentina: St. Petersburg, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Iceland vs. Croatia: Rostov, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

FIFA fines Xhaka, Shaqiri, Lichtsteiner for goal celebrations

Associated PressJun 25, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) — FIFA has fined three Switzerland players for making hand gestures of an Albanian national symbol to celebrate World Cup goals against Serbia, and cleared them to continue playing.

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri received a warning and a fine of $10,100 for unsporting behavior, in a judgment Monday by FIFA’s disciplinary panel.

Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner was warned and fined $5,050.

The FIFA judges had the power to impose two-match bans if the actions of the players in a 2-1 win last Friday in Kaliningrad were judged to have provoked the general public.

Xhaka and Shaqiri made hand gestures of a two-headed eagle after scoring second-half goals, and Lichtsteiner joined in the celebration.

Queiroz: Anyone but Ronaldo (or Messi) shown red for elbow

By Andy EdwardsJun 25, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
Carlos Queiroz, who’s Portuguese but just so happened to be the manager of Iran, believes his team was cheated after Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t shown a red card during the two nations’ dramatic Group B finale at the 2018 World Cup on Monday.

Ronaldo, who was already suffering through a pretty poor performance (by his lofty standards, as he entered his third game of the tournament with four goals following a hat trick against Spain and a single tally against Morocco) after missing a second-half penalty kick, when he appeared to throw, and connect with, an elbow at Morteza Pouraliganji in the 83rd minute. Referee Enrique Caceres initiated a video review of the incident, and decided it was only yellow card-worthy.

Queiroz, understandably and predictably, was left fuming at the decision following the full-time whistle. In his mind, any other player in the world (sans perhaps Lionel Messi) would be sent off for what is, pretty clearly, violent conduct.

Feel free to point to the fault in Queiroz’s logic, but I wish you the very best of luck in doing so. Queiroz and Ronaldo, of course, were quite close once upon a time — Queiroz played a role in Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United, where he became his assistant coach and something of a father figure, then again when Queiroz became Portugal’s manager for the 2010 World Cup.

If he made contact with the player, it’s a red card; if he attempts to elbow him and misses, it’s still violent conduct and a red card; if he deems it wasn’t intentional, it’s no card at all. At no point in the series of questions and answers does a yellow card come into play.

In the end, Portugal have advanced to the round of 16 by the narrowest of margins — at Iran’s expense — thus Ronaldo’s impossible dream of winning the Champions League, followed by the European Championships, followed by the Champions League twice more, capped off by the World Cup — all in succession — remains alive.