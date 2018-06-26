More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
NBCSN to broadcast England v Belgium in World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
The huge 2018 World Cup Group G clash between England and Belgium will be broadcast on NBCSN this Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

With 35 Premier League players from the 2017/18 campaign playing for either England or Belgium during the World Cup there will be plenty of familiar faces on show.

Below are more details on the broadcast, which will be aired in Spanish and will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBCSN, the exclusive U.S. cable TV home of the Premier League, will simulcast in Spanish the FIFA World Cup match between England and Belgium this Thursday, June 28, with live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET from Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad. The teams feature 35 players from last season’s Premier League between them, including the entire England roster, and are playing for the top spot in Group G as they both have two victories in two matches.

The match, the final game in the Group Stage for each team, will be simulcast in Spanish from Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The match will also be livestreamed in Spanish on TelemundoDeportes.com and via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps. Sammy Sadovnik calls England-Belgium on Telemundo and NBCSN, joined by Eduardo Biscayart and Diego Forlan.

Among the Premier League stars on the national team rosters for this match are four of last season’s top six goal scorers – England captainHarry Kane (Tottenham, second with 30 goals) and compatriots Jamie Vardy (Leicester City, fourth with 20 goals), and Raheem Sterling(Manchester City, fifth with 18 goals), and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, sixth with 16 goals). In addition, Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) led the Premier League last season with 16 assists.

On Saturday, Lukaku recorded a pair of goals for the second consecutive game – both Belgium victories – to become the first player to score multiple goals in consecutive World Cup matches since Argentina’s Diego Maradona in 1986. One day later, England’s Kane scored a hat trick, adding to his two goals in England’s opener, and leads the World Cup with five goals.

Why VAR is breakout star of 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
VAR will still be the breakout star of the 2018 World Cup.

Despite many lambasting its use during Portugal’s draw with Iran and Spain’s draw with Morocco on Monday, the simultaneous, rapid, VAR use proved why it has been a roaring success in this tournament.

The fact that so many decision were made via the video technology in such a short space of time, and getting the correct calls right on each occasion, proved how valuable it is.

Going into this tournament, we had the horrors of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2017/18 FA Cup in our minds. From huge delays to decisions being reviewed and then incorrectly overturned, it threatened to be a nightmare this summer.

There have been no such problems so far. Touch wood.

After the final two Group B games on Monday, 15 official decisions had been made by VAR during the 2018 World Cup. All 15 were correct.

The only problem that remains with VAR is when and where to use the technology. It is still down to the opinion of VAR officials in the booth as to whether or not there is a “clear and obvious” mistake with one of the on-field decisions. But there’s no doubt the technology is forcing defenders to change the way they try and block opponents, especially in the box.

A record 19 penalty kicks have now been awarded in the group stage of the tournament, and the likes of England and Serbia can even feel aggrieved that they haven’t been handed even more penalty kicks after their players were manhandled in the box.

Four years ago in Brazil just 13 penalty kicks were awarded in the entire tournament and, halfway through the 2018 tournament, it appears we will be heading towards at least 30-35 penalty kicks being awarded this time.

VAR’s arrival has led to extra scrutiny of the “dark arts” of defending and that is a great thing. There is, overall, more consistency with decisions and we have seen less glaring mistakes from officials in this competition. There’s no doubt about that and that, again, is a huge plus for this tournament compared to incidents like Frank Lampard‘s infamous disallowed goal in 2010 and many other instances which have marred tournaments.

The main thing which has been so pleasing about VAR at this World Cup is the speed with which it has been used.

Referees are having quick glances at replays before making their minds up and the tempo of games really hasn’t been impacted at all.

The only time where it has perhaps been dragged out a little too much was for the video analysis of Ronaldo’s elbow against Iran which was adjudged to only be worthy of a yellow card.

Nothing is perfect but VAR has proved it can be extremely useful with so much on the line.

It still needs to be tweaked. Players still need to stop calling for it at every opportunity. Fans must get use to waiting on a decision from the officials before properly losing the plot in celebration.

But, overall, there’s no doubting that VAR has worked better than anybody expected at this World Cup.

That is why it’s the breakout star.

Southampton sign exciting midfielder Armstrong

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
Southampton have made their first signing of the summer with Stuart Armstrong arriving from Scottish champions Celtic.

Armstrong, 26, joins Saints on a four-year deal for a fee reported to be worth $9.2 million with the Scottish international expected to slot into the No.10 role with Dusan Tadic on the verge of leaving for Ajax. 

Speaking about his arrival at St Mary’s, Armstrong can’t wait to get going as he’s a player the South Coast club have been tracking for quite some time.

“Southampton seems a really good fit for me. Watching from afar, I really enjoy the attractive football that they play and I’m very happy to be here,” Armstrong said. “Every season, I put demands on myself to create and score goals. I hope going forwards from here that it will be the same this term at St Mary’s. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and I’m very excited to get started. It’s a four-year contract; there will be a lot to learn and I want to hit the ground running.”

Armstrong has experience in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, plus has won the domestic treble with Celtic and four league titles and two League Cups and Scottish Cups in total.

2016-17 was his best season to date as he scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, while last season he struggled with injuries and made just 27 appearances in the league.

Saints manager Mark Hughes had the following to say about Armstrong’s arrival.

“Our research tells us he is an excellent young man, intelligent, and a strong team player, and clearly having another really good character in our group is part of what we want here at Southampton,” Hughes said. “He has shown tremendous drive to improve and has also displayed a great desire to be a part of what we are trying to achieve here, and I believe he will be a real asset to the squad in the years ahead.”

Denmark reach last 16 after stalemate with France

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
  • First 0-0 of the 2018 World Cup in the 38th game
  • France win Group C with seven points
  • Denmark finish second with five points
  • Both teams advance to last 16 after lackluster display

Denmark and France drew 0-0 in Moscow on Tuesday in a game which was far from a classic with fans booing both sets of players as they left the pitch.

France were already through to the last 16 ahead of this game and Didier Deschamps rested the likes of Paul Pogba, Hugo Lloris and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the knockout rounds as Les Bleus finished top of Group C.

Denmark knew a draw would be enough to see them through to the last 16 for the first time since 2002 and that’s exactly what they played for as they finished second in Group C.

Denmark came flying out of the traps early on and Martin Braithwaite had a few surging runs thwarted by the French defense, while Lucas Hernandez went down in the box but no penalty kick was given.

At the other end Olivier Giroud fired just over as a much-changed France side struggled for any fluency, especially going forward.

At the other end Andreas Cornelius played a perfect ball into the box for the onrushing Eriksen and as he looked to be getting on the ball he fell over under pressure from France’s Hernandez and goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

France did improve going forward but Denmark looked fairly comfortable heading into the second half.

Eriksen’s dipping free kick caused Mandanda some problems but he gathered at the second attempt just ahead of Cornelius as the Danes grew into the game.

Denmark then went close again as Eriksen drilled a low shot just wide of the post.

Substitute Nabil Fekir drilled a shot into the side-netting as France had plenty of the ball but couldn’t break down a stubborn Danish defense.

Peru ease to victory as Australia crash out

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Carrillo scores superb volley
  • Guerrero nets second for Peru
  • Peru’s first World Cup win since 1978
  • Australia knocked out without a win

Peru beat Australia 2-0 in Sochi on Tuesday, as both teams exited the 2018 World Cup at the group stage but the South American side finished third in Group C.

A stunning volley from Andre Carrillo put Peru ahead and captain and all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero added a second after the break.

With the win Peru have their first victory in the World Cup in 40 years, while the Socceroos crashed out of the tournament with a whimper after failing to win any of their three group games.

Australia started well and had a few half chances in the box but it was Peru who took the lead.

A rapid counter attack saw a cross pick out Carrillo at the back post and he volleyed across goal to score Peru’s first World Cup goal in 36 years.

Leckie then headed a difficult chance over for the Socceroos as they tried to get back into the game.

Tom Rogic then waltzed through the Peruvian defense but was denied by a fine save from Pedro Gallese in goal as Australia pushed hard for an equalizer. Australia then came even closer as Anderson Santamaria miraculously cleared with Leckie ready to tap home.

Early in the second half Peru doubled their lead as Christian Cueva cut in from the left and Guerrero finished smartly into the far corner to make it 2-0. Peru’s all-time leading goalscorer had his goal after a turbulent few months for him off the pitch.

Tim Cahill came on late for Australia to try and rescue the situation and he had a header towards goal which was almost knocked into their own net by the Peruvian defense.