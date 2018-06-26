Peru ease to victory as Australia crash out

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peru beat Australia 2-0 in Sochi on Tuesday, as both teams exited the 2018 World Cup at the group stage but the South American side finished third in Group C.

A stunning volley from Andre Carrillo put Peru ahead and captain and all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero added a second after the break.

With the win Peru have their first victory in the World Cup in 40 years, while the Socceroos crashed out of the tournament with a whimper after failing to win any of their three group games.

Australia started well and had a few half chances in the box but it was Peru who took the lead.

A rapid counter attack saw a cross pick out Carrillo at the back post and he volleyed across goal to score Peru’s first World Cup goal in 36 years.

Leckie then headed a difficult chance over for the Socceroos as they tried to get back into the game.

Tom Rogic then waltzed through the Peruvian defense but was denied by a fine save from Pedro Gallese in goal as Australia pushed hard for an equalizer. Australia then came even closer as Anderson Santamaria miraculously cleared with Leckie ready to tap home.

Early in the second half Peru doubled their lead as Christian Cueva cut in from the left and Guerrero finished smartly into the far corner to make it 2-0. Peru’s all-time leading goalscorer had his goal after a turbulent few months for him off the pitch.

Tim Cahill came on late for Australia to try and rescue the situation and he had a header towards goal which was almost knocked into their own net by the Peruvian defense.

