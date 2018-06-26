More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Peru ease to victory as Australia crash out

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Carrillo scores superb volley
  • Guerrero nets second for Peru
  • Peru’s first World Cup win since 1978
  • Australia knocked out without a win

Peru beat Australia 2-0 in Sochi on Tuesday, as both teams exited the 2018 World Cup at the group stage but the South American side finished third in Group C.

A stunning volley from Andre Carrillo put Peru ahead and captain and all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero added a second after the break.

With the win Peru have their first victory in the World Cup in 40 years, while the Socceroos crashed out of the tournament with a whimper after failing to win any of their three group games.

Australia started well and had a few half chances in the box but it was Peru who took the lead.

A rapid counter attack saw a cross pick out Carrillo at the back post and he volleyed across goal to score Peru’s first World Cup goal in 36 years.

Leckie then headed a difficult chance over for the Socceroos as they tried to get back into the game.

Tom Rogic then waltzed through the Peruvian defense but was denied by a fine save from Pedro Gallese in goal as Australia pushed hard for an equalizer. Australia then came even closer as Anderson Santamaria miraculously cleared with Leckie ready to tap home.

Early in the second half Peru doubled their lead as Christian Cueva cut in from the left and Guerrero finished smartly into the far corner to make it 2-0. Peru’s all-time leading goalscorer had his goal after a turbulent few months for him off the pitch.

Tim Cahill came on late for Australia to try and rescue the situation and he had a header towards goal which was almost knocked into their own net by the Peruvian defense.

Denmark reach last 16 after stalemate with France

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
  • First 0-0 of the 2018 World Cup in the 38th game
  • France win Group C with seven points
  • Denmark finish second with five points
  • Both teams advance to last 16 after lackluster display

Denmark and France drew 0-0 in Moscow on Tuesday in a game which was far from a classic with fans booing both sets of players as they left the pitch.

France were already through to the last 16 ahead of this game and Didier Deschamps rested the likes of Paul Pogba, Hugo Lloris and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the knockout rounds as Les Bleus finished top of Group C.

Denmark knew a draw would be enough to see them through to the last 16 for the first time since 2002 and that’s exactly what they played for as they finished second in Group C.

Denmark came flying out of the traps early on and Martin Braithwaite had a few surging runs thwarted by the French defense, while Lucas Hernandez went down in the box but no penalty kick was given.

At the other end Olivier Giroud fired just over as a much-changed France side struggled for any fluency, especially going forward.

At the other end Andreas Cornelius played a perfect ball into the box for the onrushing Eriksen and as he looked to be getting on the ball he fell over under pressure from France’s Hernandez and goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

France did improve going forward but Denmark looked fairly comfortable heading into the second half.

Eriksen’s dipping free kick caused Mandanda some problems but he gathered at the second attempt just ahead of Cornelius as the Danes grew into the game.

Denmark then went close again as Eriksen drilled a low shot just wide of the post.

Substitute Nabil Fekir drilled a shot into the side-netting as France had plenty of the ball but couldn’t break down a stubborn Danish defense.

VIDEO: Carrillo stunner puts Peru ahead

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Andre Carrillo won’t hit a volley much sweeter than this anytime soon.

The Peru winger smashed home their first World Cup goal since 1982, with the man on loan at Watford last season sending Peruvian fans wild.

Of course, Peru have already been knocked out of the World Cup after losing their first two Group C games to France and Denmark, but the South American nation have done themselves proud with their performance on and off the pitch in Russia.

Check out the video below to see Carrillo’s fine strike.

Bizarre spelling confusion in Iran v Portugal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
Iran came agonizingly close to knocking Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup on Monday and they could’ve topped Group B had a late chance from Mehdi Taremi gone the other side of the post.

Instead they are heading home at the group stage.

But there was something other than the chaos involving VAR and Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed penalty kick which incensed some concerned with Iran: the spelling on Portugal’s jerseys.

As is the case for international games, the opposition and date of the game is stitched on the jersey by the badge to commemorate the occasion.

Yet when a close-up shot of Portugal’s jersey was shown on television, many Iranians were up in arms as they thought the jerseys read “Iraq v Portugal, 25 June, 2018, Saransk.”

Of course, Iraq are Iran’s fierce rivals, so, cue uproar among the Iranian contingent.

However, when it was quickly pointed out that Iran is spelt “Irao” in Portuguese, then, well, it all made sense.

One of the more bizarre situations in this World Cup so far…

Transfer rumor roundup: Ings on the move; Godin to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 9:07 AM EDT
Danny Ings looks set to leave Liverpool this summer with multiple outlets reporting he has agreed with Jurgen Klopp to move on to find regular action.

Ings, 25, has been hit with two major knee injuries during his three seasons at Liverpool and battled back to make 14 appearances last season off the bench for the Anfield club.

However, it doesn’t appear that regular minutes will be upcoming for Ings with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Dominic Solanke ahead of him in the pecking order.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Inter Milan are all said to be interested in signing the England international and many more clubs will be sniffing around Ings as he’s been linked with Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham in the past.

He is a poacher in the box, works the channels superbly and is hungry to regain the form which saw him score 11 PL goals in 2014-15 for Burnley. A sharp Danny Ings is a danger to any defense in the Premier League.

Diego Godin, 32, has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Uruguay’s captain has been a monster so far for La Celeste at the World Cup, as the Atletico Madrid center back has led them to three victories in the group stage to set up a last 16 clash with Portugal.

Per a report from Spanish outlet AS, Godin could be available for just $23.8 million this summer as he has just one year left on his current deal at Atleti. Although contract talks are expected with Atleti, the Uruguayan is said to be contemplating a move with both United and Juventus interested.

Jose Mourinho wants to add extra steel to his defense and with United already signing Fred and Diogo Dalot this summer, the Red Devils aren’t messing around when it comes to rebuilding their squad.

Godin’s no-nonsense style of defending will certainly slot in with Mourinho’s love for combative play and you can see him being one of his generals at Old Trafford.