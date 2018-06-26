Report: Chelsea moves toward Sarri hire, Conte exit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea’s seemingly endless wait to announce the departure of Antonio Conte and arrival of Maurizio Sarri may be coming to end.

Sarri, the former Napoli boss, was still under contract with the Naples club while Conte had contract left at Chelsea and wasn’t about to walk away without a settlement.

Sarri, 59, won nearly 66 percent of his matches in leading Napoli to a near-conquest of Serie A.

Goal.com says the London fates of both Sarri and Conte could be sealed soon, with Napoli agreeing to talk with Chelsea about the manager.

Antonio Conte is still officially Chelsea’s head coach and there is likely to be an agreement over his exit package, with the Italian having strained relationships with both club director Marina Granovskaia and up to seven first-team players. The cost of Conte’s exit, which could cost £9 million, and the fee for Sarri are not yet fully agreed but the contract for Chelsea’s main target is expected to be a three-year deal and an agreement on terms is likely to be a formality.

