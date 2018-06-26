Report: Maradona ‘stable’ after needing medical attention at World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Diego Maradona was one of the stars of Tuesday’s World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria, and no you didn’t miss a story about the 57-year-old coming out of retirement.

Maradona was captured on camera doing everything from sleeping to dancing with a Nigerian fan to flipping a pair of birds to hecklers while seemingly mouthing an offensive slur after Argentina took a 2-1 lead.

And while all that goes from questionable to entertaining and back, depending on the instance in question, what occurred after the game was nothing short of concerning.

Video of Maradona needing help to get up the stairs in his corporate suite raised concerns and reports followed of a possible hospitalization.

The Independent reports that the Argentine legend was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital, but is stable and will fly back to Moscow.

So those that guessed Maradona was on something, here he is at Half-Time. My man looks pretty messed up! #ARG #WorldCup #MaraDroga pic.twitter.com/uYpXXas2sl — The Bolivian Yank (@TheBolivianYank) June 26, 2018

