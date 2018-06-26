More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Rojo, Messi give Argentina dramatic win

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

Lionel Messi struck early and Marcos Rojo became a national hero when his late goal gave Argentina a knockout round berth with a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the World Cup on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Messi’s goal was brilliant. He collected a diagonal rope from Ever Banega with his thigh, dragging the ball into position before belting it beyond the reach of Francis Uzoho

It could’ve been a brace for Messi, but 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper  Uzoho pushed the Argentine’s terrific free kick off the far post.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]  

But Nigeria found its way to the scoresheet when Javier Mascherano was not given the benefit of the doubt for holding in the box on a corner kick.

Wilfred Ndidi blazed a shot over the bar in the 71st minute as Nigeria looked to put an end to all doubt.

Nigeria had another chance to put it to bed in the 75th minute when Marcos Rojo headed a ball off his arm, but the referee said there was no intent.

Gonzalo Higuain should’ve had it 2-1 in the 81st, but missed horribly with a cutback pass into the 18.

Argentina backstop Franco Armani made an outstanding in-tight save in the 82nd to keep the Albiceleste’s hopes alive.

And then what happened? Talk to ’em, Andy:

Croatia perfect in Group D with late Perisic strike

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was another World Cup game in Group D, you know, where Croatia cemented its contender status with a 2-1 win over Iceland on Tuesday.

Milan Badelj and Ivan Perisic scored to set Croatia up with Denmark in the Round of 16.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for Iceland, who was in the match until Perisic’s 90th minute winner.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Josip Pivaric hit a second half cross that bounded into the path of Fiorentina’s Badelj, who did well to make it 1-0.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]  

Iceland drew level through Sigurdsson, who hammered a penalty down the middle after a handball in the box.

But that just wasn’t enough, as the criminally overlooked Perisic buried a goal to give the World Cup its second 3-0 team.

VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores amazing goal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 early on in a must-win game against Nigeria and it was a beauty.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]  

Messi, 31, had the weight of his nation on his shoulders heading in this match with La Albiceleste in turmoil after gaining just one point from their first two Group D games.

A long ball over the top from Ever Banega was tricky for anyone to control but this is Messi we are talking about. He controlled it with his left thigh at full speed, then took a touch before smashing across goal and into the far corner.

What a moment as Argentina’s fans inside the stadium in Saint Petersburg went wild.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Take a look at Messi’s moment of magic below.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Why VAR is breakout star of 2018 World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VAR will still be the breakout star of the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Despite many lambasting its use during Portugal’s draw with Iran and Spain’s draw with Morocco on Monday, the simultaneous, rapid, VAR use proved why it has been a roaring success in this tournament.

The fact that so many decision were made via the video technology in such a short space of time, and getting the correct calls right on each occasion, proved how valuable it is.

Going into this tournament, we had the horrors of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2017/18 FA Cup in our minds. From huge delays to decisions being reviewed and then incorrectly overturned, it threatened to be a nightmare this summer.

There have been no such problems so far. Touch wood.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

After the final two Group B games on Monday, 15 official decisions had been made by VAR during the 2018 World Cup. All 15 were correct.

The only problem that remains with VAR is when and where to use the technology. It is still down to the opinion of VAR officials in the booth as to whether or not there is a “clear and obvious” mistake with one of the on-field decisions. But there’s no doubt the technology is forcing defenders to change the way they try and block opponents, especially in the box.

A record 19 penalty kicks have now been awarded in the group stage of the tournament, and the likes of England and Serbia can even feel aggrieved that they haven’t been handed even more penalty kicks after their players were manhandled in the box.

Four years ago in Brazil just 13 penalty kicks were awarded in the entire tournament and, halfway through the 2018 tournament, it appears we will be heading towards at least 30-35 penalty kicks being awarded this time.

VAR’s arrival has led to extra scrutiny of the “dark arts” of defending and that is a great thing. There is, overall, more consistency with decisions and we have seen less glaring mistakes from officials in this competition. There’s no doubt about that and that, again, is a huge plus for this tournament compared to incidents like Frank Lampard‘s infamous disallowed goal in 2010 and many other instances which have marred tournaments.

The main thing which has been so pleasing about VAR at this World Cup is the speed with which it has been used.

Referees are having quick glances at replays before making their minds up and the tempo of games really hasn’t been impacted at all.

The only time where it has perhaps been dragged out a little too much was for the video analysis of Ronaldo’s elbow against Iran which was adjudged to only be worthy of a yellow card.

Nothing is perfect but VAR has proved it can be extremely useful with so much on the line.

It still needs to be tweaked. Players still need to stop calling for it at every opportunity. Fans must get use to waiting on a decision from the officials before properly losing the plot in celebration.

But, overall, there’s no doubting that VAR has worked better than anybody expected at this World Cup.

That is why it’s the breakout star.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

NBCSN to broadcast England v Belgium in World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The huge 2018 World Cup Group G clash between England and Belgium will be broadcast on NBCSN this Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]  

With 35 Premier League players from the 2017/18 campaign playing for either England or Belgium during the World Cup there will be plenty of familiar faces on show.

Below are more details on the broadcast, which will be aired in Spanish and will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

NBCSN, the exclusive U.S. cable TV home of the Premier League, will simulcast in Spanish the FIFA World Cup match between England and Belgium this Thursday, June 28, with live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET from Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad. The teams feature 35 players from last season’s Premier League between them, including the entire England roster, and are playing for the top spot in Group G as they both have two victories in two matches.

The match, the final game in the Group Stage for each team, will be simulcast in Spanish from Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The match will also be livestreamed in Spanish on TelemundoDeportes.com and via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps. Sammy Sadovnik calls England-Belgium on Telemundo and NBCSN, joined by Eduardo Biscayart and Diego Forlan.

Among the Premier League stars on the national team rosters for this match are four of last season’s top six goal scorers – England captainHarry Kane (Tottenham, second with 30 goals) and compatriots Jamie Vardy (Leicester City, fourth with 20 goals), and Raheem Sterling(Manchester City, fifth with 18 goals), and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, sixth with 16 goals). In addition, Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) led the Premier League last season with 16 assists.

On Saturday, Lukaku recorded a pair of goals for the second consecutive game – both Belgium victories – to become the first player to score multiple goals in consecutive World Cup matches since Argentina’s Diego Maradona in 1986. One day later, England’s Kane scored a hat trick, adding to his two goals in England’s opener, and leads the World Cup with five goals.