Southampton sign exciting midfielder Armstrong

Southampton have made their first signing of the summer with Stuart Armstrong arriving from Scottish champions Celtic.
Armstrong, 26, joins Saints on a four-year deal for a fee reported to be worth $9.2 million with the Scottish international expected to slot into the No.10 role with Dusan Tadic on the verge of leaving for Ajax.
Speaking about his arrival at St Mary’s, Armstrong can’t wait to get going as he’s a player the South Coast club have been tracking for quite some time.
“Southampton seems a really good fit for me. Watching from afar, I really enjoy the attractive football that they play and I’m very happy to be here,” Armstrong said. “Every season, I put demands on myself to create and score goals. I hope going forwards from here that it will be the same this term at St Mary’s. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and I’m very excited to get started. It’s a four-year contract; there will be a lot to learn and I want to hit the ground running.”
Armstrong has experience in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, plus has won the domestic treble with Celtic and four league titles and two League Cups and Scottish Cups in total.
2016-17 was his best season to date as he scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, while last season he struggled with injuries and made just 27 appearances in the league.
Saints manager Mark Hughes had the following to say about Armstrong’s arrival.
“Our research tells us he is an excellent young man, intelligent, and a strong team player, and clearly having another really good character in our group is part of what we want here at Southampton,” Hughes said. “He has shown tremendous drive to improve and has also displayed a great desire to be a part of what we are trying to achieve here, and I believe he will be a real asset to the squad in the years ahead.”