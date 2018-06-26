WATCH: World Cup, Day 14 — Brazil, Germany aim to avoid shock exits

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Only one team of the eight World Cup combatants taking the pitches of Russia on Tuesday has been eliminated from the tournament.

Costa Rica is out of the running in Group E, where it will face Switzerland, while Brazil and Serbia stage what could be an occasion to relish at the same time (2 p.m. ET) in Kazan.

Brazil and Switzerland both advance with a draw, while Serbia needs either a win or a draw and a Costa Rican upset of Switzerland (plus tiebreakers).

Earlier in the day is Group F action, where Mexico needs a draw against Sweden to advance to the knockout rounds, while Germany, Sweden, and South Korea need, well, just read this, okay?

Below is Wednesday’s schedule in full.

2018 World Cup schedule – Wednesday, June 27

Group F

Mexico vs. Sweden: Moscow, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Germany vs. South Korea: Nizhny Novgorod, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group E

Serbia vs. Brazil: Kazan, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica: Yekaterinburg, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

