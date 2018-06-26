With Nagbe out 2-3 months, Atlanta adds Argentine mid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Atlanta United is one of only two MLS sides averaging two points-per-game this season, but their path toward maintaining that impressive figure just got a lot more difficult.

Darlington Nagbe is set to miss two to three months with a groin injury.

[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]

While Nagbe, 27, has only managed a single assist for the Five Stripes, the American midfielder has played more minutes than any teammate outside of Miguel Almiron and Michael Parkhurst.

Atlanta United has made a signing in the center of the park, with Tata Martino’s bunch adding Argentine 23-year-old Eric Remedi from Banfield.

The injury could also cost him the opportunity to impress a new USMNT coach when the Yanks return to the pitch for September matches against Brazil and Mexico.

Follow @NicholasMendola