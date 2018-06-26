With Nagbe out 2-3 months, Atlanta adds Argentine mid

Atlanta United is one of only two MLS sides averaging two points-per-game this season, but their path toward maintaining that impressive figure just got a lot more difficult.
Darlington Nagbe is set to miss two to three months with a groin injury.
[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]
While Nagbe, 27, has only managed a single assist for the Five Stripes, the American midfielder has played more minutes than any teammate outside of Miguel Almiron and Michael Parkhurst.
Atlanta United has made a signing in the center of the park, with Tata Martino’s bunch adding Argentine 23-year-old Eric Remedi from Banfield.
The injury could also cost him the opportunity to impress a new USMNT coach when the Yanks return to the pitch for September matches against Brazil and Mexico.
Neymar did not cover himself in glory when he dove to earn a penalty despite the presence of a tool designed to overturn instances just like it.
The Brazilian captain returned from injury in time for the tournament, but has yet to find his peak form despite a goal at the end of a 2-0 defeat of Costa Rica.’s
[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]
Coach Tite isn’t worried about his megastar, and says folks should take a deep breath and consider that maybe the recuperating superstar is just hitting his stride ahead of the third group game, against Serbia on Wednesday. From the BBC:
“This is an evolution, if you look at the heat map of his last two games, it has increased considerably. Maybe he will be at the top of his game in the next match. We shouldn’t place the whole responsibility on his shoulders.”
Perhaps goals in his first two friendlies since returning from his broken foot put our expectations too high, but Neymar was certainly a force in the win over Costa Rica.
He’ll be needed against a very strong Serbian dark horse at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Diego Maradona was one of the stars of Tuesday’s World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria, and no you didn’t miss a story about the 57-year-old coming out of retirement.
Maradona was captured on camera doing everything from sleeping to dancing with a Nigerian fan to flipping a pair of birds to hecklers while seemingly mouthing an offensive slur after Argentina took a 2-1 lead.
[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]
And while all that goes from questionable to entertaining and back, depending on the instance in question, what occurred after the game was nothing short of concerning.
Video of Maradona needing help to get up the stairs in his corporate suite raised concerns and reports followed of a possible hospitalization.
The Independent reports that the Argentine legend was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital, but is stable and will fly back to Moscow.
In the fifth episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Iranians party outside of the Portugal team hotel prior to their match, Mohamed Salah mulls international retirement, and more.
[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]
There will be plenty more to come over the next few weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.
Click play on the video above to watch the first episode in full.
ROME (AP) Roma has signed attacking Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Serie A club says on Tuesday it paid PSG 24.5 million euros ($28.6 million) for the 29-year-old Pastore, who has signed a five-year contract.
[ MORE: Rojo, Messi react to win ]
It is a return to Italy for Pastore, who spent two years at Palermo before joining PSG in 2011.
Roma sporting director Monchi says: “In my career as a sporting director I have signed a lot of players, but Javier might just be the one with the most talent.”
It is Roma’s third signing of the day after deals for Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo.
The duo joined from Inter Milan for a combined total of 14 million euros ($16.3 million) with Radja Nainggolan moving the other way in a deal which values the Belgium international at 38 million euros ($44.3 million).
Nainggolan has signed a four-year contract at Inter, where he will reunite with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.