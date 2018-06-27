AC Milan banned from European action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Italian giants AC Milan will not be playing in Europe anytime soon.

UEFA released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Milan will not be participating in their competitions due to an ongoing investigation into financial fair play.

Milan had qualified for the Europa League for 2018-19, so what happens with their spot remains to be seen but perhaps Fiorentina will be handed their spot as they finished one place out of the Europa League spots in Italy’s top-flight.

Below is the statement in full from European soccer’s governing body.

The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, has taken a decision in the case of the club AC Milan that had been referred to it by the CFCB Chief Investigator for the breach of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, in particular the break-even requirement.

The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. one competition in 2018/19 or 2019/20, subject to qualification).

This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes.

The full reasoned decision will be published on UEFA.com in due course.