AP

Bookies odds for 2018 World Cup winners

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Considering Germany have crashed out of the 2018 World Cup, the bookmakers have updated their list of the odds for the favorites to win the tournament.

And among the top ranked teams, plenty have seen their odds drift out following shaky displays in the group stage with France and Argentina noticeably slipping down the list and the likes of England and Belgium moving up.

Via SkyBet, here are the odds for each team to win the tournament based on the fact that they’re still in the competition at the time of writing.

Odds for 2018 World Cup champions

Brazil – 4/1
Spain – 4/1
Belgium – 6/1
England – 15/2
France – 15/2
Argentina – 12/1
Croatia – 14/1
Uruguay – 22/1
Portugal – 22/1
Colombia – 33/1
Mexico – 33/1
Russia – 50/1
Switzerland – 50/1
Sweden – 66/1
Denmark – 80/1
Senegal – 100/1
Japan – 150/1
Serbia – 150/1

Germany react to shocking World Cup exit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
Germany became the third-straight reigning World Cup champions to be knocked out of the next tournament at the group stage.

That doesn’t mean this was any less shocking than Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014, though. Perhaps the most shocking.

In fact, the German media have already dubbed the exit as a “historic disgrace” for Germany. Pulling punches, they are not.

Die Mannschaft have never crashed out in the group stage of a World Cup and this was also the first time they’ve lost two games in a group stage, as South Korea grabbed two stoppage time goals to stun the reigning World Cup champs and current number one team on the planet.

Manager Joachim Low summed it up quite simply after the game: “We didn’t deserve to move into the Round of 16.”

Mats Hummels, who had three close-range headers in the second half alone but couldn’t convert any, had the following to say about their exit.

“It is a very bitter evening for us and for all German football fans,” Hummels said. “The situation is very difficult to put into words. We did not put the ball in the net, even though we had plenty of opportunities, including myself in the 86th minute – I have to score from chances like that. We believed in it until the very end, we tried to shoot, but we just couldn’t get the ball in. We had plenty of opportunities, we broke our necks trying out there today. We put ourselves in this situation after the Mexican game. The last game we delivered a good performance was in the autumn of 2017.”

How did this happen?

Well, Germany handed South Korea several opportunities, just like they had done to Mexico and Sweden in their other two Group F games, and eventually they were punished.

Low will no doubt be heavily criticzed for the way he set his team up, particularly in this game, as Mesut Ozil started and Germany looked uncomfortable in possession and unbalanced throughout.

Even going forward the chances didn’t fall to their strikers Timo Werner, Thomas Muller or Mario Gomez and Hummels, as he mentioned, had their four best chances of the game.

Now, the inquest will continue but Low’s future is in serious doubt as Germany exited the World Cup in embarrassing fashion and, over the course of the three games, you can’t argue with them finishing bottom of Group F.

The kings of world soccer have been dethroned at the first hurdle.

Germany crash out of World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
  • Germany crash out of group stage for first time in history 
  • Mexico, Sweden advance from Group F
  • South Korea score two goals late on
  • Last time Germany failed in first round was in 1938, before group stage format was introduced

South Korea beat Germany 2-0 as the reigning World Cup champions have crashed out of the group stage for the first time in their history.

The number one ranked team on the planet is out.

Two stoppage time goals for Korea did the damage, as Sweden’s 3-0 win over Mexico made sure that Germany will not get a chance to defend the World Cup trophy it won in 2014.

Mats Hummels had three headers late on which went close but Germany looked sluggish in their moment of need and Joachim Low will be left scratching his head in disbelief.

Utter devastation from Germany as the pre-tournament favorites are out.

Germany came flying out of the traps early on and a fine break should have resulted in a tap in but South Korea’s defense came to the rescue at the key moment.

At the other end there was almost a huge error from Manuel Neuer, as he spilled Jung Woo-Young’s free kick but the ball was cleared for a corner in a huge let off for Germany.

With nothing to lose Korea pressed high up the pitch on Germany and the reigning World Cup champions looked uneasy in possession as they struggled to get going in the first half. Timo Werner had a deflected shot which lobbed over the bar and from that resulting corner Hummels couldn’t convert a chance from close range.

In the second half Germany had all the play as Leon Goretzka’s header from a wonderful Joshua Kimmich cross was superbly saved by Cho Hyun-Woo.

Germany continued to press but failed to carve out real clear-cut chances as South Korea looked dangerous on the break.

On one of those breaks Heung-Min Son drilled an effort just wide as South Korea almost went ahead.

At the other end Germany’s best chance fell to center back Hummels but he got it all wrong six yards out as the ball came off his shoulder.

In stoppage time there was real drama as South Korea took the lead but the goal was initially chalked out for for being offside… then U.S. referee Mark Geiger overturned the decision via VAR as the ball deflected off of Toni Kroos and into Kim Young-gwon’s path to finish.

Drama.

Hummels then had a header land on the roof of the net as Germany pushed hard but they pushed too hard.

Son scored a late goal with Neuer out of his net to make it 2-0 and finally seal Germany’s fate with Hummels missing another late header.

Sweden hammer Mexico, both teams make last 16

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Sweden win 3-0, finish top of Group F
  • Mexico make last 16 despite heavy defeat
  • Sweden will play runners up of Group E in last 16
  • Mexico will play winners of Group E in last 16

Sweden battered Mexico 3-0 in their final Group F game on Wednesday, with both teams advancing and reigning World Cup champions Germany crashing out.

The Swedish side were worthy of their win and took the lead at the start of the second half via Ludwig Augustinsson’s volley, then Andreas Granqvist added a second via the penalty spot and Enrique Alvarez scored an own goal.

Both Sweden and Mexico qualified for the last 16 with Germany crashing out in stunning fashion after losing to South Korea.

Within the first 15 seconds Mexico had Jesus Gallardo booked for an aerial challenge (the fastest yellow card in history) and from that set piece Marcus Berg won the header but Granqvist couldn’t quite connect inside the six yard box.

Soon after Gulliermo Ochoa pushed away Emil Forsberg’s free kick after he had been penalized for handling the ball outside the box.

Berg then sent an acrobatic effort just wide as Sweden continued to be dangerous from set piece situations. At the other end Mexico pressed high and won the ball back with Carlos Vela curling inches wide of the far post.

Moments later Sweden had yet another chance in a breathless first half with Forsberg firing over from a great position in the box as another high cross into the box caused havoc.

The drama kept on coming as Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez looked to have handled the ball in the box and referee Nestor Pitana used VAR to check the incident but stuck with his initial decision of no penalty. From the resulting corner after that Berg prodded towards goal from close range but Ochoa tipped over.

Sweden got their goal early in the first half as Augustinsson finished volleyed home at the back post after an air shot from Claesson saw the chance fall to him.

What a moment.

Sweden then went 2-0 up and their goal came from the penalty spot as Hector Moreno’s clumsy challenge on Berg was penalized.

Granqvist stepped up to slam home the penalty kick and put Sweden on the brink of reaching the lat 16.

Fabian went close with a shot from distance which deflected just over, but then Mexico imploded as Alvarez bundled the ball into his own net to make it 3-0 to Sweden.

Vela somehow missed a header from two yards out in the closing stages as Mexico finished strongly.

El Tri were celebrating Germany’s shocking defeat as they’d made it to the last 16 for a seventh-straight World Cup.

AC Milan banned from European action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
Italian giants AC Milan will not be playing in Europe anytime soon.

UEFA released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Milan will not be participating in their competitions due to an ongoing investigation into financial fair play.

Milan had qualified for the Europa League for 2018-19, so what happens with their spot remains to be seen but perhaps Fiorentina will be handed their spot as they finished one place out of the Europa League spots in Italy’s top-flight.

Below is the statement in full from European soccer’s governing body.

The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, has taken a decision in the case of the club AC Milan that had been referred to it by the CFCB Chief Investigator for the breach of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, in particular the break-even requirement.

The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. one competition in 2018/19 or 2019/20, subject to qualification).

This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes.

The full reasoned decision will be published on UEFA.com in due course.