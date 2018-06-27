More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Do Argentina’s players have control of the team?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
It appears that Argentina’s players do indeed have control of their team.

After a widely reported bust-up with manager Jorge Sampaoli following their first two World Cup group games, it is believed senior members of the squad selected the team on Tuesday against Nigeria as La Albiceleste won 2-1 and advanced to the last 16.

Some intriguing photos and videos have emerged from Argentina’s dramatic and emotional win, as Sampaoli can be seen in one clip appearing to ask captain Lionel Messi: “should I bring on Kun [Aguero]?” To which Messi nods.

Aguero came on moments later.

There is also the photo above of Messi at half time in the tunnel area where he looks to be giving a team talk. It’s not too uncommon for players to congregate in the tunnel area at half time and have a quick chat before they head back out onto the pitch, but this did seem quite organized.

And before Cristian Pavon came on as a substitute some of his teammates seemed to be giving him very clear instructions from the bench on what to do.

It was all, well, very odd.

Several reports state that Sampaoli has very little control over team selection and that specifically his players want to play with a solid back four instead of a three-man defense.

They also believe that Sampaoli’s one-dimensional tactics of high-pressing do not get the best out of their experienced squad and so the word is they pleaded for a back four and then tried to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible during the win over Nigeria.

It worked, somewhat, and Ever Banega was especially key in central midfield as his control of the tempo of the game allowed Messi to roam, create and ultimately deliver further forward in more dangerous areas.

Sampaoli will continue to be under plenty of scrutiny in the coming days as Argentina prepare to take on France in Kazan in their last 16 clash, as it appears that the players are indeed calling the shots during their World Cup campaign.

What a time to be alive.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Diego Maradona had quite the day on Tuesday as he watched his beloved Argentina narrowly beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Maradona, 57, was seen praying, waving banners and singing his heart out before the game had even begun. During the game he was shown several times by the TV cameras and looked anxious throughout.

But when Marcos Rojo‘s superb volley in the 86th minute all but confirmed Argentina’s passage to the knockout rounds, Maradona lost the plot and made an obscene gesture by flipping two birds.

Amongst it all he was shown being helped into a suite and paramedics were checking him over, but the Argentine legend had the following to say via an Instagram post.

“I want to tell everyone that I am fine,” Maradona said. “In the half-time of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot… I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!”

It will be intriguing to see if Maradona is present for Argentina’s last 16 clash against France in Kazan on Saturday.

Judging by his comments above, there’s no way he’s missing that game.

Dortmund rebuilding continues with defender Abdou Diallo

Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 8:05 AM EDT
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund signed French defender Abdou Diallo from Bundesliga rival Mainz on Tuesday.

Dortmund says the 22-year-old Diallo has penned a five-year deal through June 2023 and will start training with his new team on July 7.

Diallo is Dortmund’s second most expensive transfer – after Andre Schuerrle – costing a reported 28 million euros ($32.7 million). The club hopes Diallo will fill the gap left by Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is expected to complete his transfer to Arsenal.

“He is a modern and strong central defender who is very intelligent,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said of Diallo. “But he can play a wider defensive role too or even be deployed in a defensive midfield role. The combination of his great potential and his versatility is what made Abdou such an interesting prospect for us.”

Diallo has played in every youth category for France since the under-16s. He made 27 league appearances for Mainz in his debut Bundesliga season following his transfer from Monaco last year.

The defender is Dortmund’s latest off-season signing under new coach Lucien Favre after the arrivals of midfielders Thomas Delaney and Marius Wolf, and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

Report: Chelsea moves toward Sarri hire, Conte exit

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
Chelsea’s seemingly endless wait to announce the departure of Antonio Conte and arrival of Maurizio Sarri may be coming to end.

Sarri, the former Napoli boss, was still under contract with the Naples club while Conte had contract left at Chelsea and wasn’t about to walk away without a settlement.

Sarri, 59, won nearly 66 percent of his matches in leading Napoli to a near-conquest of Serie A.

Goal.com says the London fates of both Sarri and Conte could be sealed soon, with Napoli agreeing to talk with Chelsea about the manager.

Antonio Conte is still officially Chelsea’s head coach and there is likely to be an agreement over his exit package, with the Italian having strained relationships with both club director Marina Granovskaia and up to seven first-team players.

The cost of Conte’s exit, which could cost £9 million, and the fee for Sarri are not yet fully agreed but the contract for Chelsea’s main target is expected to be a three-year deal and an agreement on terms is likely to be a formality.

With Nagbe out 2-3 months, Atlanta adds Argentine mid

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2018, 9:16 PM EDT
Atlanta United is one of only two MLS sides averaging two points-per-game this season, but their path toward maintaining that impressive figure just got a lot more difficult.

Darlington Nagbe is set to miss two to three months with a groin injury.

While Nagbe, 27, has only managed a single assist for the Five Stripes, the American midfielder has played more minutes than any teammate outside of Miguel Almiron and Michael Parkhurst.

Atlanta United has made a signing in the center of the park, with Tata Martino’s bunch adding Argentine 23-year-old Eric Remedi from Banfield.

The injury could also cost him the opportunity to impress a new USMNT coach when the Yanks return to the pitch for September matches against Brazil and Mexico.