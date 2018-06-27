Dortmund rebuilding continues with defender Abdou Diallo

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund signed French defender Abdou Diallo from Bundesliga rival Mainz on Tuesday.
Dortmund says the 22-year-old Diallo has penned a five-year deal through June 2023 and will start training with his new team on July 7.
Diallo is Dortmund’s second most expensive transfer – after Andre Schuerrle – costing a reported 28 million euros ($32.7 million). The club hopes Diallo will fill the gap left by Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is expected to complete his transfer to Arsenal.
“He is a modern and strong central defender who is very intelligent,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said of Diallo. “But he can play a wider defensive role too or even be deployed in a defensive midfield role. The combination of his great potential and his versatility is what made Abdou such an interesting prospect for us.”
Diallo has played in every youth category for France since the under-16s. He made 27 league appearances for Mainz in his debut Bundesliga season following his transfer from Monaco last year.
The defender is Dortmund’s latest off-season signing under new coach Lucien Favre after the arrivals of midfielders Thomas Delaney and Marius Wolf, and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.
Diego Maradona had quite the day on Tuesday as he watched his beloved Argentina narrowly beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.
Maradona, 57, was seen praying, waving banners and singing his heart out before the game had even begun. During the game he was shown several times by the TV cameras and looked anxious throughout.
But when Marcos Rojo‘s superb volley in the 86th minute all but confirmed Argentina’s passage to the knockout rounds, Maradona lost the plot and made an obscene gesture by flipping two birds.
Amongst it all he was shown being helped into a suite and paramedics were checking him over, but the Argentine legend had the following to say via an Instagram post.
“I want to tell everyone that I am fine,” Maradona said. “In the half-time of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot… I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!”
It will be intriguing to see if Maradona is present for Argentina’s last 16 clash against France in Kazan on Saturday.
Judging by his comments above, there’s no way he’s missing that game.
Chelsea’s seemingly endless wait to announce the departure of Antonio Conte and arrival of Maurizio Sarri may be coming to end.
Sarri, the former Napoli boss, was still under contract with the Naples club while Conte had contract left at Chelsea and wasn’t about to walk away without a settlement.
Sarri, 59, won nearly 66 percent of his matches in leading Napoli to a near-conquest of Serie A.
Goal.com says the London fates of both Sarri and Conte could be sealed soon, with Napoli agreeing to talk with Chelsea about the manager.
Antonio Conte is still officially Chelsea’s head coach and there is likely to be an agreement over his exit package, with the Italian having strained relationships with both club director Marina Granovskaia and up to seven first-team players.
The cost of Conte’s exit, which could cost £9 million, and the fee for Sarri are not yet fully agreed but the contract for Chelsea’s main target is expected to be a three-year deal and an agreement on terms is likely to be a formality.
Atlanta United is one of only two MLS sides averaging two points-per-game this season, but their path toward maintaining that impressive figure just got a lot more difficult.
Darlington Nagbe is set to miss two to three months with a groin injury.
While Nagbe, 27, has only managed a single assist for the Five Stripes, the American midfielder has played more minutes than any teammate outside of Miguel Almiron and Michael Parkhurst.
Atlanta United has made a signing in the center of the park, with Tata Martino’s bunch adding Argentine 23-year-old Eric Remedi from Banfield.
The injury could also cost him the opportunity to impress a new USMNT coach when the Yanks return to the pitch for September matches against Brazil and Mexico.
Neymar did not cover himself in glory when he dove to earn a penalty despite the presence of a tool designed to overturn instances just like it.
The Brazilian captain returned from injury in time for the tournament, but has yet to find his peak form despite a goal at the end of a 2-0 defeat of Costa Rica.’s
Coach Tite isn’t worried about his megastar, and says folks should take a deep breath and consider that maybe the recuperating superstar is just hitting his stride ahead of the third group game, against Serbia on Wednesday. From the BBC:
“This is an evolution, if you look at the heat map of his last two games, it has increased considerably. Maybe he will be at the top of his game in the next match. We shouldn’t place the whole responsibility on his shoulders.”
Perhaps goals in his first two friendlies since returning from his broken foot put our expectations too high, but Neymar was certainly a force in the win over Costa Rica.
He’ll be needed against a very strong Serbian dark horse at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.