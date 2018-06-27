Germany crash out of World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Germany crash out of group stage for first time in history

Mexico, Sweden advance from Group F

South Korea score two goals late on

Last time Germany failed in first round was in 1938, before group stage format was introduced

South Korea beat Germany 2-0 as the reigning World Cup champions have crashed out of the group stage for the first time in their history.

The number one ranked team on the planet is out.

[ MORE: Germany react to exit ]

Two stoppage time goals for Korea did the damage, as Sweden’s 3-0 win over Mexico made sure that Germany will not get a chance to defend the World Cup trophy it won in 2014.

Mats Hummels had three headers late on which went close but Germany looked sluggish in their moment of need and Joachim Low will be left scratching his head in disbelief.

Utter devastation from Germany as the pre-tournament favorites are out.

Germany came flying out of the traps early on and a fine break should have resulted in a tap in but South Korea’s defense came to the rescue at the key moment.

At the other end there was almost a huge error from Manuel Neuer, as he spilled Jung Woo-Young’s free kick but the ball was cleared for a corner in a huge let off for Germany.

With nothing to lose Korea pressed high up the pitch on Germany and the reigning World Cup champions looked uneasy in possession as they struggled to get going in the first half. Timo Werner had a deflected shot which lobbed over the bar and from that resulting corner Hummels couldn’t convert a chance from close range.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

In the second half Germany had all the play as Leon Goretzka’s header from a wonderful Joshua Kimmich cross was superbly saved by Cho Hyun-Woo.

Germany continued to press but failed to carve out real clear-cut chances as South Korea looked dangerous on the break.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

On one of those breaks Heung-Min Son drilled an effort just wide as South Korea almost went ahead.

At the other end Germany’s best chance fell to center back Hummels but he got it all wrong six yards out as the ball came off his shoulder.

In stoppage time there was real drama as South Korea took the lead but the goal was initially chalked out for for being offside… then U.S. referee Mark Geiger overturned the decision via VAR as the ball deflected off of Toni Kroos and into Kim Young-gwon’s path to finish.

Drama.

Hummels then had a header land on the roof of the net as Germany pushed hard but they pushed too hard.

Son scored a late goal with Neuer out of his net to make it 2-0 and finally seal Germany’s fate with Hummels missing another late header.

